Margaret Marie Rierson Wood
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Wood, Margaret Marie Rierson

February 16, 1935 - February 22, 2021

Mrs. Margaret Marie Rierson Wood, 86, of Winston-Salem passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Guilford County to late Charles O. Rierson and Anna C. Cummins Rierson on February 16, 1935. Margaret graduated from Greensboro High School (Grimsley) in 1953. After graduating she worked at Sears, then went to work for The 3M Company where she retired with over 30 years of service. Margaret also worked at North Davidson Public Library in Welcome which she felt was her saving grace. Margaret was loved by her family and neighbors; they all were such blessings through the years. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of over 41 years, James A. Wood who passed away in 1998; sisters, Anna Anderson and Delores DeSimone; brother, Charles Rierson. Margaret is survived by her son, Michael Wood; grandchildren Courtney Beth Perry, Brittany Marie Wood, Olivia Lea Wood and Grant James Wood; great grandson, Matthew Benjamin Perry. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, March 1, 2021 at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children Fund, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis TN 38105. Online condolences made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Parklawn Memorial Park
NC
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.