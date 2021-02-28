Wood, Margaret Marie Rierson
February 16, 1935 - February 22, 2021
Mrs. Margaret Marie Rierson Wood, 86, of Winston-Salem passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Guilford County to late Charles O. Rierson and Anna C. Cummins Rierson on February 16, 1935. Margaret graduated from Greensboro High School (Grimsley) in 1953. After graduating she worked at Sears, then went to work for The 3M Company where she retired with over 30 years of service. Margaret also worked at North Davidson Public Library in Welcome which she felt was her saving grace. Margaret was loved by her family and neighbors; they all were such blessings through the years. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of over 41 years, James A. Wood who passed away in 1998; sisters, Anna Anderson and Delores DeSimone; brother, Charles Rierson. Margaret is survived by her son, Michael Wood; grandchildren Courtney Beth Perry, Brittany Marie Wood, Olivia Lea Wood and Grant James Wood; great grandson, Matthew Benjamin Perry. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, March 1, 2021 at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children Fund, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis TN 38105. Online condolences made at www.hayworth-miller.com
