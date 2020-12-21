Menu
Margie P. Williams
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Huff Funeral Home
212 Main St
East Bend, NC
Williams, Margie P

June 30, 1934 - December 18, 2020

Mrs. Margie P. Williams, 86, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Chatham Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was born on June 30, 1934 to the late Wesley and Mable Venable Hutchens in Yadkin County.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George Williams, sisters Linda Nations, Mary Ruth Shively, daughter Debra Lagle, and granddaughter Jennifer Millaway.

Those left to cherish her memory are: son Tim (Karen) Williams of East Bend; daughters Pauline Rodgers of Pinnacle, Lisa (Carl) Myers of East Bend, and Teresa Wilson of Winston-Salem; brother Wesley Gray "WG" Hutchens; grandchildren Jason, Kevin, Misty, Peggy, Stephen, and Ben; and great-grandchildren William, Michaela, Julia, Montana, Brook, Summer, Andrea, Hayden, Sawyer, Georgia, Evie, and Damen.

Funeral services for Mrs. Williams will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at East Bend Friends Cemetery with Randy Johnson and Marty Ward officiating with burial to follow. Mrs. Williams will lie-in-state on Monday, December 21 from 10 am to 4 pm at Huff Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Bend Friends Friends Church.

Huff Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Williams family. Online condolences may be made at www.hufffuneralhome.com

Huff Funeral Home

East Bend
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Lying in State
10:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Huff Funeral Home
212 Main St, East Bend, NC
Dec
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
East Bend Friends Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Huff Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your loss. I remember Margie was a sweet lady and I loved visiting she and her family when I was young. Many good memories. Our prayers are with you all during this sad time.
Cindy Bell for the Gladys Ann Butner family
December 22, 2020
You all have my deepest condolences. Sending Prayers of comfort.
Tressa Greer
December 21, 2020
