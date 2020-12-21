Williams, Margie P
June 30, 1934 - December 18, 2020
Mrs. Margie P. Williams, 86, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Chatham Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born on June 30, 1934 to the late Wesley and Mable Venable Hutchens in Yadkin County.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George Williams, sisters Linda Nations, Mary Ruth Shively, daughter Debra Lagle, and granddaughter Jennifer Millaway.
Those left to cherish her memory are: son Tim (Karen) Williams of East Bend; daughters Pauline Rodgers of Pinnacle, Lisa (Carl) Myers of East Bend, and Teresa Wilson of Winston-Salem; brother Wesley Gray "WG" Hutchens; grandchildren Jason, Kevin, Misty, Peggy, Stephen, and Ben; and great-grandchildren William, Michaela, Julia, Montana, Brook, Summer, Andrea, Hayden, Sawyer, Georgia, Evie, and Damen.
Funeral services for Mrs. Williams will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at East Bend Friends Cemetery with Randy Johnson and Marty Ward officiating with burial to follow. Mrs. Williams will lie-in-state on Monday, December 21 from 10 am to 4 pm at Huff Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Bend Friends Friends Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Bend Friends Friends Church.
Huff Funeral Home
East Bend
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 21, 2020.