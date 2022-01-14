Fulton, Marguerite
September 17, 1965 - January 12, 2022
Marguerite Fulton, 56, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. A native of Clemmons, NC, she graduated from West Forsyth High School, Class of 1983. After graduation, she worked in the travel, hospitality and airline industry. She was a lover of all things cats and dogs. She also enjoyed playing pool, spending time with friends, watching football and NASCAR and traveling - where she always found the local Harley Davidson Shop. She is preceded in death by her father, Charlie Lee Fulton. She is survived by her life partner, Scott Neeley of Winston-Salem; mother, Betty Sue Bovender Fulton of Clemmons; brother, Steve Miguel Fulton of King; sister, Melissa Lee Fulton Penland of Clemmons, and niece, Heather Penland and partner Neil Whicker; and lifelong friend, Angela Moser and wife Nancy Gaston. A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11:00 am with Rev. Randall Speer officiating at Westlawn Gardens of Memory, 6135 Ridgecrest Rd, Clemmons, NC 27012. A viewing for family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 15 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Hayworth Miller - Kinderton Chapel, 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Forsyth Humane Society. The family would like to say a special thank you to Liberty Hospice for their care and support. Online condolences may be made on www.Hayworth-Miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 14, 2022.