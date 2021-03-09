Winston-Salem - Mrs. Marian J. Parks Gwyn, 89, passed away March 3, 2021. Viewing will be from 10am - 1pm Wed. March 10, 2021 at Russell's. Graveside services will be at 2pm Wed. March 10, 2021 in Piedmont Memorial Gardens (RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 9, 2021.
Sponsored by Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you now and for years to come she was loved always good to me always smile ask how I was doing will to help she was love Rest in the arms of Jesus with the rest of family Welcome Home