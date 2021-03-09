Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marian J. Parks Gwyn
FUNERAL HOME
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Gwyn

Winston-Salem - Mrs. Marian J. Parks Gwyn, 89, passed away March 3, 2021. Viewing will be from 10am - 1pm Wed. March 10, 2021 at Russell's. Graveside services will be at 2pm Wed. March 10, 2021 in Piedmont Memorial Gardens (RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
Mar
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Piedmont Memorial Gardens
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our thoughts and prayers are with you now and for years to come she was loved always good to me always smile ask how I was doing will to help she was love Rest in the arms of Jesus with the rest of family Welcome Home
Gwendolyn Barkley
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results