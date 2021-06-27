Marianne Fay went home to be with her Heavenly Father on June 24, 2021, after an unexpected illness. Born in Rural Hall, Marianne was the daughter of the late Raymond Lancaster and Hazel Lancaster. Marianne loved to travel, read mysteries, eat good barbeque, and was an avid dog lover. She graduated from Mineral Springs High School and attended Guilford College from which she graduated in 1963. She taught in WSFCPSS for 34 years, primarily at Ashley Middle School. She was an active member of Rural Hall Moravian Church, where she participated in women's fellowship, circle meetings, Sunday school, and numerous other activities and events. Marianne had many gifts, but her greatest gift was the ability to make friends. She maintained lifelong friendships with many from high school. college, teaching and church. She remains a beloved mother, sister, aunt, teacher, colleague and friend. Heaven is rejoicing at her arrival. She is a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Kent Lancaster. She is survived by her son Kyle Fay, wife Suzanna (Pipes), children Kirsten, Seth, and Gillian all of Raleigh; and her sister Judy Brown and husband Mack of Tobaccoville; their children - Mike and his wife Connie, Mark and his wife Tiffany, and many great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her cherished dog Millie. A visitation will be held at Rural Hall Moravian Church on Monday June 28, at 1pm. A service will follow at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rural Hall Moravian Church.
Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC, 27045
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 27, 2021.
I am so sad to read about Marianne's death. I worked at Ashley Middle School with her. She was always kind and helpful to children and new staff members like me. She was always positive and happy. She worked to help make Ashley a good elementary school and later a good middle school. She was respected by her fellow teachers and staff. Marianne will be missed by so many people. She will be in her heavenly home and at peace. Condolences to her son and his family and other relatives.
Nancy P Sherrill
Work
June 28, 2021
I used to [email protected] w/Marianne & I worked @night @ Davis dept. store with her. She was a very fine lady and I know she will be missed terribly!