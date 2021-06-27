Fay, Marianne



September 16, 1941 - June 24, 2021



Marianne Fay went home to be with her Heavenly Father on June 24, 2021, after an unexpected illness. Born in Rural Hall, Marianne was the daughter of the late Raymond Lancaster and Hazel Lancaster. Marianne loved to travel, read mysteries, eat good barbeque, and was an avid dog lover. She graduated from Mineral Springs High School and attended Guilford College from which she graduated in 1963. She taught in WSFCPSS for 34 years, primarily at Ashley Middle School. She was an active member of Rural Hall Moravian Church, where she participated in women's fellowship, circle meetings, Sunday school, and numerous other activities and events. Marianne had many gifts, but her greatest gift was the ability to make friends. She maintained lifelong friendships with many from high school. college, teaching and church. She remains a beloved mother, sister, aunt, teacher, colleague and friend. Heaven is rejoicing at her arrival. She is a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Kent Lancaster. She is survived by her son Kyle Fay, wife Suzanna (Pipes), children Kirsten, Seth, and Gillian all of Raleigh; and her sister Judy Brown and husband Mack of Tobaccoville; their children - Mike and his wife Connie, Mark and his wife Tiffany, and many great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her cherished dog Millie. A visitation will be held at Rural Hall Moravian Church on Monday June 28, at 1pm. A service will follow at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rural Hall Moravian Church.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 27, 2021.