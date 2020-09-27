Feudale, Marie Ann Depknock



December 12, 1924 - September 25, 2020



Marie Ann Depknock Feudale passed away on September 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem at the age of 96. Mrs. Feudale was born on December 12, 1923 in Mt. Carmel, PA to the late Anthony and Anna Depknock.



Mrs. Feudale worked as a hairstylist for over 30 years, a career in which she had much pride. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Mrs. Feudale's family and friends will miss her Polish cooking and her comforting hugs.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Carl Feudale; granddaughter, Lauren Feudale; and son-in-law, Louis Greco. Mrs. Feudale leaves behind her children, Bonnie Greco, Gene Feudale, and Michael Feudale; grandchildren, Elizabeth Hollenack (Paul), Anthony Greco (Kate), and Emily Feudale (Tasha); great grandsons, Joey, Ben, and Matthew Hollenack; sister, Irene Santangelo (Joe); and many nieces, nephews, and loved ones.



The family would like to say a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Oak Forrest Health and Rehabilitation for their compassion and care during Mrs. Feudale's stay.



There will be a private funeral mass at Holy Family Catholic Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Holy Family, 4820 Kinnamon Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.



