Felton, Marie Virginia Perkins
August 19, 1929 - October 5, 2021
On October 5, 2021, our Mimi, Marie Virginia Perkins Felton, of Clemmons, NC, passed away into God's graces, at 92 years old. Mimi was preceded in death by her husband, William Turner Felton, III and her son, William (Pete) Turner Felton, IV. She is survived by her children, Beth (Jeff) Miller of Brandon, Florida and Richard (Sherri) Felton of Clemmons; her grandchildren, Jay (Amy) Miller of Cumming, Georgia, Suzanne (Micheal) Borgia of Valrico, Florida, Chelsea (Robert) Ferguson of Winston-Salem, NC and Chad (Anna) Felton of Winston-Salem, NC, Aaron (Danielle) Felton of Outer Banks and Meredith (Greg) Wilson of Outer Banks. Great-grandchildren include Grant, Lily Reese, Lyla Rose, Saadiiq and Hazel Miller; Elsie, John, Penelope Marie Borgia and Vivian Ferguson, Ella Felton and Avery, Ashby, Addison and Ansley Wilson. She is also survived by one sister, Martha (Carroll) Pruitt. Marie was a devoted Christian and member of Clemmons Baptist Church who loved teaching Sunday School and being in charge of sending cards to all the members of the class on special occasions. She was a founding member of North Carolina State Highway Patrol Women's Auxillary. She retired from Belk after 40 years of service in Human Resources and loved anything including flowers, birds and butterflies, which led her to floral arranging and raising orchids with Bill. A service will be led by Reverend Jay Miller, her grandson, at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel on Saturday, October 9th at 11:00 AM with visitation at 10:00 AM. A graveside service will be held Friday, October 8th at 2:00 PM. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 7, 2021.