Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marie Ann Bullins Ferguson
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC
Ferguson, Marie Ann Bullins

July 8, 1945 - December 12, 2020

WALNUT COVE

Marie Ann Bullins Ferguson, 75, went to her heavenly home late Saturday evening, December 12, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center.

Marie was born on July 8, 1945 in Forsyth County to the late Lester and Carrie Ann Shelton Bullins. She was retired from Walnut Cove Health and Rehab Center, and a member of Isom Baptist Church. Marie enjoyed spending time with her friends and family as well as canning. She also liked to garden and sew, and a beloved caregiver to her family.

In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her son, Ray Bullins, 3 sisters, an infant sister, Pauline Bowden and Sarah Bullins, and 2 brothers, Booty Bullins and Melvin Bullins.

Marie is survived by her son, Mickey Ferguson (fiancé Natasha Elliot), grandsons, Dalton Ferguson, Jacob Ferguson, Jesse and Cody James, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

There will be a 3:00 PM Graveside Service held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Wilson Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Marion officiating.

The family will receive friends following the graveside service and other times at the home of her son Mickey.

Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged.

Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Ferguson family.

Burroughs Funeral Home

1382 Hwy 65 West Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 14, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Wilson Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burroughs Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burroughs Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss Our thoughts and prayers are with you
Johnny & Debra Inman
December 14, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results