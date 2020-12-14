Ferguson, Marie Ann Bullins
July 8, 1945 - December 12, 2020
WALNUT COVE
Marie Ann Bullins Ferguson, 75, went to her heavenly home late Saturday evening, December 12, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center.
Marie was born on July 8, 1945 in Forsyth County to the late Lester and Carrie Ann Shelton Bullins. She was retired from Walnut Cove Health and Rehab Center, and a member of Isom Baptist Church. Marie enjoyed spending time with her friends and family as well as canning. She also liked to garden and sew, and a beloved caregiver to her family.
In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her son, Ray Bullins, 3 sisters, an infant sister, Pauline Bowden and Sarah Bullins, and 2 brothers, Booty Bullins and Melvin Bullins.
Marie is survived by her son, Mickey Ferguson (fiancé Natasha Elliot), grandsons, Dalton Ferguson, Jacob Ferguson, Jesse and Cody James, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
There will be a 3:00 PM Graveside Service held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Wilson Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Marion officiating.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service and other times at the home of her son Mickey.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged.
