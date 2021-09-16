Yadkinville - Marie Swaim Long, 92, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She was born July 6, 1929 in Yadkin County to the late Pricthard Swaim and Mamie Wagoner Swaim. Mrs. Long was a member at Center United Methodist Church. Mrs. Long retired from Bank of Yadkin and Central Carolina Bank after 33 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Phil Douglas Long. Surviving are her sons, Gwynn (Elizabeth) Long, Kevin (Marquita) Long; grandchildren, Christine Pavey (fiancée Dylon Beres), McKenzie Loflin (Patrick Livingston). There will be a public viewing from 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM Friday, September 17, 2021 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, September 17, 2021 at Center United Methodist Church by Rev. Barry Queen and Randy Holcomb. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends in the cemetery after the service. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Long family.
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 16, 2021.
Sorry to hear about Mrs Marie
Doug Byrd
Friend
September 21, 2021
L
Gina Chamberlain
September 17, 2021
Sorry to hear about your mother she was a sweet lady don’t get to see ya much but we had a good time we will keep you in our prayers
Donald and kay Dunn
September 17, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Prayers
Ann Chamberlain
Coworker
September 17, 2021
Our heart felt prayers are with you
Tommy and Kathy Hughes
September 17, 2021
Dear Gwynn, Kevin , and Families.
Marie was a dear friend when we worked together at the bank. I loved her sweet nature and lively personality. She and your Dad were first on the scene when our house burned. They came and helped us salvage what we could. She will always have a special place in my heart!
Linda Eaton
Coworker
September 16, 2021
Fond memories of Marie remain in my heart. My sincere condolences to all of you.
Janie Helton
Friend
September 16, 2021
Marie and Doug were wonderful neighbors. We used to meet at the fence for lovely conversations. They were a treasure!
Debora (Wylie) Danner
Friend
September 16, 2021
To the family, We are so sorry to hear about the loss of Marie. We will keep your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Tracy C. Matthews
Friend
September 16, 2021
Thought a lot of your mom
David Welborn
Friend
September 15, 2021
Gwynn, Kevin and family, we are very sorry for your loss. Marie was an amazing lady who always had a smile and kind word. God Bless you all through the difficult days ahead.
Ben and Donna Holcomb
Friend
September 15, 2021
I remember her fixing my hair one time when the family lived across the street from us. Many fond memories. I always loved talking to her.
Lisa Wishon
Neighbor
September 15, 2021
Fond Memories From A Long ago neighbor!!!
Ron Wall
Neighbor
September 15, 2021
Gwynn, Kevin and family, so sorry to hear about your mother's passing. May God bless and keep you all in His loving embrace during these difficult times and always. May He provide the peace and comfort that only He can give.