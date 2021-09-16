Long, Marie Swaim



July 6, 1929 - September 14, 2021



Yadkinville - Marie Swaim Long, 92, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She was born July 6, 1929 in Yadkin County to the late Pricthard Swaim and Mamie Wagoner Swaim. Mrs. Long was a member at Center United Methodist Church. Mrs. Long retired from Bank of Yadkin and Central Carolina Bank after 33 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Phil Douglas Long. Surviving are her sons, Gwynn (Elizabeth) Long, Kevin (Marquita) Long; grandchildren, Christine Pavey (fiancée Dylon Beres), McKenzie Loflin (Patrick Livingston). There will be a public viewing from 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM Friday, September 17, 2021 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, September 17, 2021 at Center United Methodist Church by Rev. Barry Queen and Randy Holcomb. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends in the cemetery after the service. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Long family.



Gentry Family Funeral Service



5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 16, 2021.