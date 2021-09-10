Long, Marieanne Margaret Brauner
July 31, 1927 - September 8, 2021
Marieanne was called home by God on September 8, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a devoted Catholic who prayed the Rosary every day that she could. Marieanne was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Curt Brauner and Martha Brauner. She and her loving husband Jerry Long were married at Curé of Ars Catholic Church in Merrick, NY on August 21, 1954. Together, they raised six children. They lived on Long Island and in Connecticut before moving to Winston-Salem in 1973. They attended the first mass in Clemmons, for what was to become Holy Family Catholic Church.
Marieanne was preceded in death by her husband Jerry, her son Kevin, sister Anneliese Cooke and brother Bernhard Brauener. She is survived by her children Maryann Payne (Gerry), Barbara Hubble, Mike Long, Ken Long (Rita) and Karen Davis (Paul), her brother Harold Brauner (Betty), her grandchildren Sarah White, Stacy Simmons, Stephanie Bevan, Caroline Day, David Hubble, Jenny Lucio, Alison Long, Andrew Long, Jeffrey Long, Jillian Long, Nick Long, Halle Davis, Ella Davis, Mack Long, Madeline Long and Charlotte Long, and great-grandchild Aislyn Nobis.
Marieanne graduated from St. Agnes High School on Long Island and graduated from Fordham University with a bachelor of science degree in education. She taught 1st and 3rd grades for five years. She married the love of her life, Jerry, on August 21, 1954. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, she was devoted to her Catholic faith. She was committed to parish life and always made time to volunteer at St. Luke's in Connecticut, St. Leo's in Winston-Salem and Holy Family in Clemmons. She enjoyed teaching Faith Formation, especially to 1st graders. She also contributed her talents to the Flower Committee, Parish Council, St. Elizabeth Anne Seton Guild, St. Theresa Guild, Bazaar Committee and was an Adult Reading teacher. She enjoyed watercolor painting, sewing and needlepoint.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clemmons, with Fr. Brian Cook and Fr. Michael Buttner officiating. A reception for family and friends will immediately follow in the Family Center at Holy Family. A private interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Marieanne wished that memorials or donations be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Clemmons, NC. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Mom is forever grateful to Dr. Betsy English and to everyone at Homestead Hills and Brighton Gardens, who provided such loving care for her, and to all those who visited and prayed with her over the years. Thanks!
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2021.