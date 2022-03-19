Menu
Marilyn Rose Young Gardner
1953 - 2022
BORN
1953
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service - Kernersville
213 West Mountain Street
Kernersville, NC
Gardner, Marilyn Rose Young

June 23, 1953 - March 17, 2022

Marilyn Rose Young Gardner, 68, of Walkertown, NC, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 17, 2022.

A native of Walkertown, NC, Marilyn was the wife of the late John W. Gardner and the daughter of Phillip D. Young and Ruby Mae Nelson Young, both deceased.

Survivors include her sons, Donnie Young and wife, Trisha, and Steven Stroud and wife, Renee'; six grandchildren, Taylor Jarrell and husband, Zach, Dakota Young, Jacob Woods, Lydia Stroud, Landon Stroud, and MaKayla Webb; great-granddaughter, Allie Jarrell; two sisters, Phyllis Hedgecock, and Beverly Sartor; brother, Larry Young and wife, Rachel; special friend, Steve Kearns; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held 3:00PM Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Daniel Halltree and Pastor David Brown officiating. The family will greet friends from 2:00PM to 3:00PM Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at 11:00AM Monday, March 21, 2022 at Gardens of Memory Walkertown.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Health and Hospice of Lexington, 315 S. Talbert Blvd., Lexington, NC 27292.

Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services

213 W. Mountain St., Kernersville, NC 27284
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service - Kernersville
213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC
Mar
20
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service - Kernersville
213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC
Mar
21
Interment
11:00a.m.
Gardens of Memory
Walkertown, NC
