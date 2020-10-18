Greene, Marilyn



September 4, 1927 - August 11, 2020



Marilyn Booth Greene, August 11, 2020.



Born to James and Rose Booth in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 4, 1927.



Marilyn was educated in the public schools of Winston-Salem, was a graduate of Salem College, and did graduate work at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.



She was married in 1956 to Dr. Kenneth F. Greene of Liverpool England and New York City. Four children were born to the couple.



Mrs. Greene was employed at General Motors Acceptance Corporation, Graylyn Psychiatric Hospital, Jefferson Pilot Financial Insurance Company and Forsyth Technical Institute.



She liked traveling and the study of languages and literature.



She enjoyed dancing, Indian flute music, and classical violin.



Surviving are daughter Laura Greene-Buckland and husband Eric Buckland, son Mark S. Greene of Grand Canyon, Arizona, son Michael V. Greene of Winston-Salem, and Richard P. Nordan of Raleigh, NC, husband of deceased daughter Martha.



The family requests that any memorials be made to Brenner Children's Hospital.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.