Marilyn Woodard Thompson
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Thompson, Marilyn Woodard

December 14, 1951 - January 2, 2022

Marilyn Woodard Thompson, age 70, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, died peacefully on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Marilyn was born on December 14, 1951 in Smithfield, North Carolina. She was a lover of animals and always had a brood of dogs at her heels, with her favorite being a Maltese named Ernie. Marilyn was a registered nurse and had a maternal nature that transferred easily to her patients. She enjoyed relaxing in the Caribbean and cheering on her favorite driver at the Bowman Gray racetrack in Winston-Salem. She was a skilled cook who learned the trade from her mother, Carolyn, and she was generous in feeding her friends and family. Marilyn cherished nights out with friends to listen to live music and dance. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Floyd Thompson; her son, Adam Chadwick; her daughter, Emilie Hammon; many cousins, including Jane Woodard; her brothers, Michael Woodard and Fred Woodard; nephew, Mickey Woodard; and great-nephew Michael Woodard. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
we are so sorry you have lost your Mom. I wish we had known her better. we are keeping you both in our thoughts. Please let us know when and how we can support you.
Lisa and John Hammon
Family
January 10, 2022
Our condolences CB, to you and family. What a pure privilege it was to have known Marilyn. Such a kind hearted person. Please let us know if there's anything you need. Our prayers have been sent for you and the family. Sid and Carol
Sid and Carol
Friend
January 8, 2022
My Friend,I am so saddened for your loss!
Sean Cullen
January 8, 2022
