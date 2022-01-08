Thompson, Marilyn Woodard
December 14, 1951 - January 2, 2022
Marilyn Woodard Thompson, age 70, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, died peacefully on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Marilyn was born on December 14, 1951 in Smithfield, North Carolina. She was a lover of animals and always had a brood of dogs at her heels, with her favorite being a Maltese named Ernie. Marilyn was a registered nurse and had a maternal nature that transferred easily to her patients. She enjoyed relaxing in the Caribbean and cheering on her favorite driver at the Bowman Gray racetrack in Winston-Salem. She was a skilled cook who learned the trade from her mother, Carolyn, and she was generous in feeding her friends and family. Marilyn cherished nights out with friends to listen to live music and dance. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Floyd Thompson; her son, Adam Chadwick; her daughter, Emilie Hammon; many cousins, including Jane Woodard; her brothers, Michael Woodard and Fred Woodard; nephew, Mickey Woodard; and great-nephew Michael Woodard. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
