Hodges, Marion Johnson
February 26, 1939 - November 13, 2020
Mr. Marion Johnson Hodges, 81, of Clemmons, NC, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, November 13, 2020. Marion was born in Richmond County, NC on February 26, 1939, to the late David William Hodges and Pearl Bowen Hodges. He graduated from Sanford Senior High School. Marion worked at J.W. Burress, Inc., retiring from a job that he loved after 33 years of service. Marion was an active member of Ardmore Baptist Church. He cherished the relationships he made through his job, church, and neighborhood. He enjoyed coaching R.A. basketball for 13 years, playing softball for the church and was an avid golfer. In addition to his parents, Marion was preceded in death by a brother, Larry L. Hodges. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Hill Hodges of the home; two daughters, Evonne H. Galloway (Greg) of Kannapolis, NC and Terri H. Fortune (Eric) of Wake Forest, NC; three grandchildren, Alicia Galloway of Kannapolis, NC, Ethan Fortune and Carly Fortune, both of Wake Forest, NC; one brother, Richard D. Hodges of Raleigh, NC; one sister, Darlene Osborne (Vernon) of Winston-Salem; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private service to celebrate Marion's life will be held at Ardmore Baptist Church with Rev. Christa Warise officiating. Marion loved his church, family, ice cream, and the Tarheels. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to their neighbors, church family, and Amedisys Hospice Care for the compassion and love shown to their family during Marion's illness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Ardmore Baptist Church Youth Ministry or Handicrafters Ministry, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mr. Hodges. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.