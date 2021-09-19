Pranikoff, Marion
June 4, 1929 - September 13, 2021
Marion Pranikoff (June 4, 1929-September 13, 2021) passed away peacefully at Arbor Acres on September 13th. She was 92 years old. Marion was born June 4, 1929 to the late Jacob and Frances Percelay in Fall River, Massachusetts, and raised in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, marking the beginning of her life as a true "New Englander." After marrying Leo Pranikoff in 1953 and briefly living in Philadelphia, she settled in Providence, Rhode Island, where she built a home and a life surrounded by many friends and family.
In Providence, Marion became an active community member, taught fifth and sixth grade at Moses Brown School, where she was also on the board of overseers, and taught third grade in the Providence Public School system. She later pursued a career as a realtor.
Marion loved cooking, food, all things French, gardening, cold weather, interior design, an unrelenting focus on proper grammar, and above all else, her family. Her children and grandchildren were her world, and she showered them with love and her full, undivided attention whenever in their presence. Every ounce of that love was fully reciprocated.
Never one to mince words, Marion was known and adored by so many for her quick wit, mischievous humor, and shrewdness, as well as a distinctive knack for forging deep, meaningful relationships with anyone she came across. She possessed a true gift for making those around her feel loved and valued - a natural and unsurprising faculty for a woman who was endlessly kind, selfless, and thoughtful. She leaves behind a distinct mark on countless people whose lives she made better by simply being a part of them.
Marion is survived by her sons, Tom (Karen) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Lincoln (Maryanne) of New Orleans, Louisiana, and John (Debbie) of Red Lodge, Montana, and grandchildren Sam, Sarah, and Jack (Katy).
Marion's family wishes to thank her caregivers at Piedmont Home Care: Eva Cherry, Margie Green and Jeannette Patten for their attentiveness, caring and companionship for the past three years. She loved and cared for each of you, and we will always be grateful for the meaningful role you played in the final chapter of her life. The family also is grateful for the wonderful care that the Hospice team at Trellis Supportive Care in Winston-Salem provided during the past nine months and for the care of the staff at Arbor Acres during the past eight years.
Marion will be buried in Providence, RI beside her husband Leo and brother Morris. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 19 at 11 am at Lincoln Park Cemetery in Warwick, RI. A memorial service will be held at Temple Emanuel in Winston-Salem on Wednesday, September 22 at 7:30 PM. A zoom link will be provided on the Temple website.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marion's memory to support Macular Degeneration at the Research to Prevent Blindness. 36 Lexington Avenue, Floor 22, New York, New York http://rarediseases.info.nih.gov
