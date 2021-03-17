To The Family of Dr. Marion "Pete" Thomas: We shall always treasure memories of Dr. Thomas from First Emmanuel Baptist Church in High Point, NC. He was a renowned organist. I sang for a period of time in the MPT Chorale at FEBC. Dr. Thomas was a 'Diehard' RAM from our famed Alma Mater, Winston-Salem State University. He represented the Alma Mater with stellar service as a Musician Personified!!!!! To The Bethlehem Baptist Church Family, I Pray God's strength for you and with you. I know how much Dr. Thomas loved you and I know The Bethlehem Baptist Church Family loved Dr. Marion "Pete" Thomas.

Dr. Gwendolyn Johnson-Green and Rev. Bobby W. Green, Jr. March 18, 2021