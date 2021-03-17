A private homegoing celebration will be held at 1:00 Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church. Vistation will be from 12:30-1:00. Public viewing will be Thursday, March 18, 2021 and Friday, March 19, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 at the church. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 17, 2021.
So sorry to hear of your passing. You were such a great person. You had a sense of humor along with being intelligent. My cousin "Wallace Wright" was such a great friend of yours. RIP Music Mastro!!
GWENDOLYN DERVIN
March 23, 2021
Our Prayers and Condolences Goes Out To Family
Mr and Mrs Odell Marshall
March 18, 2021
To The Family of Dr. Marion "Pete" Thomas:
We shall always treasure memories of Dr. Thomas from First Emmanuel Baptist Church in High Point, NC. He was a renowned organist. I sang for a period of time in the MPT Chorale at FEBC. Dr. Thomas was a 'Diehard' RAM from our famed Alma Mater, Winston-Salem State University. He represented the Alma Mater with stellar service as a Musician Personified!!!!!
To The Bethlehem Baptist Church Family, I Pray God's strength for you and with you. I know how much Dr. Thomas loved you and I know The Bethlehem Baptist Church Family loved Dr. Marion "Pete" Thomas.
Dr. Gwendolyn Johnson-Green and Rev. Bobby W. Green, Jr.
March 18, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about this. We loved you, Mr. Thomas, and were really blessed by your music ministry and your life.
Carmen Robinson
March 18, 2021
Thank you Pete for Everything you gave during your time here on earth... Love you for your Spirit and for your Life I just want to say Well Done and you will be missed
Lelia O'Neal
March 18, 2021
Praying for the family.
Angela Lavern Summers
March 17, 2021
Our condolences for the loss of a man with great talents. He will be missed
Alexandria Brabham and Clara Shelton
March 17, 2021
Your presence and music touched so many and will be missed by all.
Mrs Florence Richardson Pridgen
March 17, 2021
My condolences and prayers to the family. Pete will surely be missed.
Pat Johnso
March 17, 2021
My Thoughts and prayers are with younall now and for years to come Play on Pete in Gods Heavevly Choir R I P The World Loved You And Will Miss You .
Gwendolyn Brock Barkley
March 17, 2021
To the family,
Pete was loved by many people and he will be missed. May God bless each of you.