Grogan, Marjorie Sue Oakley
December 30, 1939 - December 16, 2020
MADISON – Marjorie Sue Oakley Grogan, 80, of Madison, went home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be conducted by the Reverend Boyd Joyce at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Northview Primitve Baptist Church Cemetery in Sandy Ridge. A celebration of life ceremony will be scheduled for a later date.
Born December 30, 1939 in Stokes County, she was the daughter of Harry Foil and Ersie Moorefield Oakley. Raised in the Sandy Ridge area of Stokes County,
Marjorie, her parents, and sisters were surrounded by extended family and friends often working in the beautiful farms and fields of the nearby area. After school, she attended Appalachian State University, a bond happily shared with her youngest son, Jayson.
Marjorie served in the Rockingham County school system for thirty-plus years as a teacher's assistant, primarily at Elliot Duncan Elementary and Dillard Primary. She thoroughly enjoyed working with the children and her colleagues. She was well known for reading to the children and was known throughout her community as "Mrs. Grogan." She also was a thirty-plus year member of Delta United Methodist Church in Sandy Ridge where she faithfully and happily served Jesus in a variety of ways, including Sunday school teacher and choir member. Her church family was of the utmost importance and provided tons of love, support, friendship, and fellowship throughout the years. Marjorie often instructed other to "love each other well," words we should all live by.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Jones; son, Scott Davis Grogan and husband, Ted Davis Grogan.
Survivors include her son, Jayson Oakley Grogan and wife, Tracy; sister, Dorothy Shaffer; niece, Beverly Snow; sister-in-law, Ruth Cardwell; sister and brother-in-law, Willodae and Steve Smith, and sister and brother-in-law, Frankie and Peggy Grogan. Additionally, survivors include numerous aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews she dearly loved.
Memorials can be made to Delta United Methodist Church, 5993 NC Hwy 704 E., Sandy Ridge, NC 27046.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family.
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 18, 2020.