Marjorie Shinlever "Margie" Jarvis
1948 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Jarvis, Marjorie "Margie" Shinlever

April 28, 1948 - November 17, 2020

Mrs. Marjorie "Margie" Shinlever Jarvis, 72, of Clemmons, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born April 28, 1948 in Knoxville, TN. Margie loved to travel and meeting people. She was preceded in death by her parents, Katherine Justice Shinlever and Oscar Edward Shinlever and a son, Jeff Holt. Surviving are her husband, Tim Jarvis; one son, Howard Holt; three grandchildren, Brandon Robles, LeAnn Cowick and Hailie Holt; one sister, Teresa Kay Shinlever and one brother, Oscar Edward "Eddie" Shinlever, Jr. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
