McKone, Marjorie Wahlberg
June 7, 1952 - November 18, 2020
Marjorie Wahlberg McKone passed away on November 18, 2020. She was born in Oberon, North Dakota on May 9th, 1929 to the late Martin and Mabel Wahlberg. On June 7, 1952, she married Robert McKone who was her true partner in life for 68 years. Together, they would share many happy moments and successes.
Marge graduated from St Olaf College with a bachelor's degree in Music in 1951 and later completed her Masters in Anthropology from Wake Forest University in 1986.
Marge was the heart and soul of our home. She was happiest when all of us were gathered around our dinner table sharing stories, watching sports, and laughing together. Family was the joy of her life. She supported her beloved husband Bob through medical school, and her kids through countless activities. Her grandson Matt was her pride and joy and she loved being a grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Marge was predeceased by her daughter-in-law Kimberly Whitt McKone. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Dr. Robert McKone of the home, daughter Kelly McKone Ghassemian and son in law Morad of Oak Park, IL, son Mark McKone and grandson Matthew of Jamestown, NC, and brother Charles Wahlberg of Burnsville MN.
There will be no services at this time. She will be interred at Fort Snelling Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/
.
A life well lived…and well loved. We will miss you more than words can say.
