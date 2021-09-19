Clodfelter, Mark Dennis



June 16, 1957 - September 14, 2021



East Bend- Mark Dennis Clodfelter, 64, passed away Tuesday September 14, 2021. He was born June 16, 1957 in Forsyth County to the late William Clyde Clodfelter and Mary Myers Clodfelter. Mark was a simple man who loved the simple things in life, he loved his family especially his grandchildren. He was a true sportsman he loved hunting, fishing, and fixing old cars. Mark worked for Salem Leasing for 41 years. He was of the Christian faith and attended Redland Church. Surviving are his wife of 45 years Annette Jones Clodfelter; daughters Chastity (Roger) Grimes, Kelly (Willie) Buelin; grandchildren Payton Casstevens, Addyson Grimes; sister Linda (Wayne) Anderson; brother Steve (Jessie) Clodfelter; brother in law Tommy (Carol) Jones; nieces Amy Jones, Hope Lanter, nephews Danny Clodfelter, Michael (Jennifer) Anderson; several great nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be conducted 11:00 AM Monday September 20, 2021 at Enon Baptist Church Cemetery by Pastor Lester Holcomb. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Clodfelter family.



Gentry Family Funeral Service



5108 US Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 19, 2021.