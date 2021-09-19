East Bend- Mark Dennis Clodfelter, 64, passed away Tuesday September 14, 2021. He was born June 16, 1957 in Forsyth County to the late William Clyde Clodfelter and Mary Myers Clodfelter. Mark was a simple man who loved the simple things in life, he loved his family especially his grandchildren. He was a true sportsman he loved hunting, fishing, and fixing old cars. Mark worked for Salem Leasing for 41 years. He was of the Christian faith and attended Redland Church. Surviving are his wife of 45 years Annette Jones Clodfelter; daughters Chastity (Roger) Grimes, Kelly (Willie) Buelin; grandchildren Payton Casstevens, Addyson Grimes; sister Linda (Wayne) Anderson; brother Steve (Jessie) Clodfelter; brother in law Tommy (Carol) Jones; nieces Amy Jones, Hope Lanter, nephews Danny Clodfelter, Michael (Jennifer) Anderson; several great nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be conducted 11:00 AM Monday September 20, 2021 at Enon Baptist Church Cemetery by Pastor Lester Holcomb. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Clodfelter family.
So sorry to hear of Mark's passing. Carlos thought so much of him. Your kindness to him meant so much go me. Love and prayers to you all during this time.♡♡♡
Shirley Reece
Friend
September 24, 2021
May god blessings be with Marks family and friends. I have worked with Mark for more year than he and I would like to admit. Wonderful person and friend. My prayers to his family and friends.
Eddie Warren
Coworker
September 22, 2021
Annette,Dean and I are so sorry for your loss. We will keep you and your entire family in our thoughts and prayers.
Mary Ann Harper
Neighbor
September 21, 2021
Annette & Family We’re so very sorry for your loss, these words don’t seem enough. Asking God to give you strength. David is Wayne’s brother in case you’re thinking who is this.
David & Sue Anderson & family
September 21, 2021
He was a very nice neighbor to us. Always waving and talking to us when we would walk or drive by. We express our heartfelt condolences to Annette and Steve, whom we are both fond of.
Willie and Julie Bradwell
Neighbor
September 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Annette, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Darlene Bedsaul
Friend
September 21, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Frances Casstevens Floyd
September 20, 2021
My husband has worked with Mark for 28 years. We have some great memories with Mark and his family. Our prayers to the family. He will be greatly missed.
Eddie & Betty St John
Coworker
September 20, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with you as you travel through this valley. ((Hugs))
Tony & Michelle Flynt
Friend
September 20, 2021
Mark was a great man and friend. He would help anytime you called him. Could do about anything he set his mind to. We had great times together hunting. Thoughts and prayers are with the Family. I miss you and will cherish the memories.
Rick Hartman
Friend
September 20, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family Annette. So very sorry for your loss. May God comfort you and the love of family and friends give you peace.
Everett and Shirley Dorton
Friend
September 19, 2021
Mark was a good friend and enjoyed working with, my prayers goes out to the family
Tommy Sides
September 19, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about this. My love and prayers go out to Annette and her family.
Tonya Sagraves
Friend
September 19, 2021
Being a truck driver at Unifi for almost 30years,Mark and his team at the Salem shop in Yadkinville always looked after our trucks and trailers. Always in tip top shape. He will be greatly missed. Our condolences to his entire family. You all will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Allen Casstevens
Friend
September 19, 2021
May the love and support of friends, family, and church family be a comfort to you all. We will miss our dear friend. You are in our prayers as we all miss Mark.
Scott and Pat Foltz
Friend
September 19, 2021
To Annette and family, Praying for you and your family that God will give each of you the strength to get thru each day ahead of you. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Love y'all, Kathy Casstevens
Kathy Casstevens
Family
September 19, 2021
My deepest condolences to Annette and her beautiful family. I am sending many thoughts and prayers your way. I love you all.
Shellie Morgan
Friend
September 18, 2021
To Annette and all of the family. We are so sorry for your loss. Mark was a fine man and will be missed by all of us. You are in our Prayers.
Roy and Nell Douglas
Friend
September 18, 2021
Mark was always a friend to me. My heart goes out to Annette and Chasity. A real gentleman. God Bless the family.
Randy Davis
Friend
September 18, 2021
A great husband A great dad A great pawpaw A great friend A great man Prayers for this wonderful family for comfort and strength during there time of loss
Claude and Wautanna Casstevens
Friend
September 18, 2021
Mark was a kind man who loved and put his family first..He will be greatly missed by family and friends. My Love and Prayers to the Annette and Girls.
Judy Oliver
September 18, 2021
My love, prayers, and thoughts are with you. May God's grace surround you. Love Judy Sidden Morris
Judy Morris
Friend
September 18, 2021
Dear God, please be with Mark's family as they prepare to say their goodbyes to him. My heart breaks for them. Love and protect them in the coming weeks ahead! May he rest in heavenly peace -- Amen
Shirley Reid
Neighbor
September 17, 2021
Mark was a very calm and deliberate leader. That's what I needed most in my early days as a single man working on heavy trucks. My fondest memories of our family type work group with Mark came in the off hours. Hunting in the Pisgah forest, fishing at the river, chicken stews at Boonville, Christmas celebrations at Bermuda Run, trips to Carowinds.....may his great contributions live forever. God gained a great soldier this week. I pray his family finds comfort in each of these, and in all our coming days.
Robert Bost
Coworker
September 17, 2021
Mark was a long time friend He will be missed Seen him Just about daily for many years Prayers for family
Rock Hudson
Friend
September 17, 2021
Good by friend meet you on the other side
Mike Gibson
Friend
September 17, 2021
This has truly shook me, Mark was a fair guy in work as well as play. One of the good guys gone too soon.
Tim Doub
Friend
September 17, 2021
I would say this man showed his Christianity through out his life, great friend great worker I can say the whole family that I know are just super people was grateful I got to know and work with them
Steve and Tina Farmington road wrecker
Friend
September 17, 2021
Annette, Chastity and Kelly along with all the other family Johnny and I are so sorry for your loss. I personally only met him a few times. He will be greatly missed and we will be praying for you all now and in the days to come.
Johnny and Melissa Buelin
Friend
September 17, 2021
Mark has been so good to our family and to my husband who he worked side by side with everyday. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his entire family and friends. He will be greatly missed. The Eric Ridings Family.