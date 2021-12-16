Gordon, Mark Weldon
March 28, 1958 - December 11, 2021
Mark Weldon Gordon, 63, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, in Winston-Salem. He was born in Forsyth County on March 28, 1958, to the late John Weldon Gordon and Anne Lloyd Edwards. Mark attended Oak Summit School in Winston-Salem, and also attended Gospel Light Baptist Church in Walkertown for a number of years.
He is survived by a number of loving cousins.
A graveside service will be held 2pm Friday, December 17, at Forsyth Memorial Park.
