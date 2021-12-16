Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mark Weldon Gordon
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Gordon, Mark Weldon

March 28, 1958 - December 11, 2021

Mark Weldon Gordon, 63, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, in Winston-Salem. He was born in Forsyth County on March 28, 1958, to the late John Weldon Gordon and Anne Lloyd Edwards. Mark attended Oak Summit School in Winston-Salem, and also attended Gospel Light Baptist Church in Walkertown for a number of years.

He is survived by a number of loving cousins.

A graveside service will be held 2pm Friday, December 17, at Forsyth Memorial Park.

Condolences may be sent online at www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral Home

2951 Reynolda Rd.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Forsyth Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Mark, You will be missed. RIP my friend.
Bill
Friend
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results