Seidel, Mark Richard
January 15, 1983 - September 19, 2020
Mark Richard Seidel passed away at the age of 37 on September 19, 2020.
Mark was born in Elmira, New York on January 15, 1983. He grew up in Pittsburgh, Hershey Pennsylvania and Houston, Texas where his love of sports started with the Houston Astros, Houston Oilers and Houston Rockets, before moving to Clemmons, North Carolina in 1992. Mark played Pop Warner football with the Titans, Little League baseball at Southwest and basketball at the Clemmons YMCA and for Triad Academy. Mark attended West Forsyth High School and graduated from Triad Academy in 2000.
Mark was an avid sports fan and never missed an opportunity to pull for his favorites, UNC Tarheels, Houston Astros, Houston Rockets, and Tennessee Titans. His first jobs were at Nautica and Old Navy where he entertained his coworkers daily. Mark's passion for sports led him to The Carolina School of Broadcasting and his first radio job in 2007 at WFNZ in Charlotte where he worked as a producer and board operator until 2014. His talent, passion and work ethic led him to Las Vegas, Nevada in 2014 where he became the youngest Program Director managing ESPN, Fox Sports and NBC Sports radio affiliates. Mark humbly led his team to break records, win awards and achieve great success. He was widely respected by listeners, colleagues and his staff.
Mark returned to the Tar Heel state in 2019 to be close to his family and became a producer and Assistant Program Director at his heritage station, WFNZ, in Charlotte. He was proud to credit his mother as the catalyst of his lifelong love for sports and successful career, always citing the memory of his mom happily grabbing her glove when he was working on his fastball. His contributions to the sports broadcasting industry have been celebrated across the country.
He is survived by his mom, Coralinn "Corey" Seidel; siblings, Vincent (Melissa) Pacifico (NV), Brian (Nikki) Friedman (NC), and Stephanie Seidel Lynch (NC); fiancé, Chrissy Paradis; uncle, Rick (Susan) Williams (PA); nieces and nephews, Serina Pacifico, Anthony Pacifico, Michael Friedman, Olivia Friedman, Ryan Lynch, and Kellan Lynch; goddaughter, Makenzie Hutchins; and many other family members and friends.
Mark will be remembered for his immense loyalty, his infectious laugh, gorgeous smile, Carolina blue eyes, and his voracity for life.
There will be a memorial service celebrating Mark's life at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to animal rescue organizations, women's rights organizations or a charity of your choice
.
Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home
Clemmons, North Carolina