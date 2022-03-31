Menu
Rev. Mark Madison Norman Vickers
1961 - 2022
BORN
1961
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 2 2022
Sanctuary of Christ United Methodist Church
Vickers, Rev. Mark Madison Norman

August 21, 1961 - March 24, 2022

Mark Madison Vickers, 60, gained his angel wings after battling a rare infectious disease on March 24, 2022 surrounded by his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:00 pm in the Sanctuary of Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410. The family will receive friends following the service.

Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Vickers family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 31, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
Sanctuary of Christ United Methodist Church
410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro, NC
Apr
2
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Sanctuary of Christ United Methodist Church
410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel

