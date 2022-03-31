Vickers, Rev. Mark Madison Norman
August 21, 1961 - March 24, 2022
Mark Madison Vickers, 60, gained his angel wings after battling a rare infectious disease on March 24, 2022 surrounded by his family.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:00 pm in the Sanctuary of Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410. The family will receive friends following the service.
Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Vickers family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 31, 2022.