Stinson, Marsdelle Jacqueline
April 15, 1928 - March 19, 2021
"Jackie" Stinson joined her Lord and Savior "while the dew was still on the roses," on Friday, March 19, 2021. She was born on April 15, 1928 in Reynolds, GA to Eunice Ruth Windham Crooke and Chester Benjamin Crooke. On January 1, 1949 she married Hollis D. Stinson, Sr. and they had 60 years minus one week together as life partners. Jackie always wanted her own career and found it at Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph. She was a member of the "Telephone Pioneers" and past-president of their Salem Chapter. Hollis joined her in this as in everything they did and enjoyed service projects making heart pillows for patients at NC Baptist Hospital, clowns for Brenner Children's Hospital, and teddy bears given to comfort children. Jackie also loved her church friends and family at Robinhood Road Baptist Church. Here, she served on many committees and enjoyed adventures with the "Primetimers." She leaves behind happy memories for her daughter, Gwyn Stewart; son, Hollis D. Stinson, Jr., grandchildren, William Glen Stinson, H. Durrell Stinson, III, Jason D. Stewart, Benjamin Eric Stinson, Meredith Stewart Wooten; and ten great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Forsyth Memorial Park. All who attend are asked to please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Robinhood Road Baptist Church, Missions Fund, 5422 Robinhood Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 22, 2021.