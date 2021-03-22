Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marsdelle Jacqueline Stinson
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Stinson, Marsdelle Jacqueline

April 15, 1928 - March 19, 2021

"Jackie" Stinson joined her Lord and Savior "while the dew was still on the roses," on Friday, March 19, 2021. She was born on April 15, 1928 in Reynolds, GA to Eunice Ruth Windham Crooke and Chester Benjamin Crooke. On January 1, 1949 she married Hollis D. Stinson, Sr. and they had 60 years minus one week together as life partners. Jackie always wanted her own career and found it at Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph. She was a member of the "Telephone Pioneers" and past-president of their Salem Chapter. Hollis joined her in this as in everything they did and enjoyed service projects making heart pillows for patients at NC Baptist Hospital, clowns for Brenner Children's Hospital, and teddy bears given to comfort children. Jackie also loved her church friends and family at Robinhood Road Baptist Church. Here, she served on many committees and enjoyed adventures with the "Primetimers." She leaves behind happy memories for her daughter, Gwyn Stewart; son, Hollis D. Stinson, Jr., grandchildren, William Glen Stinson, H. Durrell Stinson, III, Jason D. Stewart, Benjamin Eric Stinson, Meredith Stewart Wooten; and ten great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Forsyth Memorial Park. All who attend are asked to please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Robinhood Road Baptist Church, Missions Fund, 5422 Robinhood Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Praying for you guys during this difficult time. Jackie was a wonderful person and friend. She will greatly missed. May you feel the presence of the Lord is my prayer.
Dennis Threatt
March 23, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of Mrs. Stinson´s passing. My prayers are with the entire family.
Darlene Bruebaker
March 22, 2021
I will always remember Mrs Stinson as being a very kind and a perfect Southern Lady. My deepest sympathies goes out to Gwen & Durryl and all of Mrs Stinson"s family
Susan Stewart
March 22, 2021
Jackie was a very sweet lady. She was one of my favorite people at RRBC. My condolences to her children and grandchildren as they grieve her loss. May God give you comfort and peace. We'll all meet again in Heaven some day. Hallelujah!
Sharon Bolling
March 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results