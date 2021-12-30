Cass, Marsh Edwin
Marsh Edwin Cass, age 82, of Wilkesboro, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Atrium Health – Wake Forest Baptist – Wilkes Medical Center. Mr. Cass was born in Wilkes County on March 2, 1939, to Harvey and Chattie Speaks Cass. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harvey Eugene Cass, Fred Romas Cass, Steve Rodney Cass, John Odean Cass; sisters, Florene Hauser, Lucille Eller, Mary Marcelene Laws, Judy Karen Tanis, Regina Prevette.
He is survived by his daughter, Melinda Bryan and spouse Corbit; sisters, Margaret Johnson, Billy Ann Weatherman and spouse Jerry, Linda Rebecca Bumgarner; brothers, Gary James Cass and spouse Louise.
Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Scenic Memorial Gardens with Chaplain Devin Marlow officiating. Flowers will be accepted.
Miller Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 30, 2021.