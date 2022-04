Cass, Marsh EdwinMarsh Edwin Cass, age 82, of Wilkesboro, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Atrium Health – Wake Forest Baptist – Wilkes Medical Center. Mr. Cass was born in Wilkes County on March 2, 1939, to Harvey and Chattie Speaks Cass. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harvey Eugene Cass, Fred Romas Cass, Steve Rodney Cass, John Odean Cass; sisters, Florene Hauser, Lucille Eller, Mary Marcelene Laws, Judy Karen Tanis, Regina Prevette.He is survived by his daughter, Melinda Bryan and spouse Corbit; sisters, Margaret Johnson, Billy Ann Weatherman and spouse Jerry, Linda Rebecca Bumgarner; brothers, Gary James Cass and spouse Louise.Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Scenic Memorial Gardens with Chaplain Devin Marlow officiating. Flowers will be accepted.Miller Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com