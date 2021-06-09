Blades, Marta
October 18, 1930 - June 6, 2021
Marta Kilczer Blades, artist, teacher, writer, and mentor, died Sunday, June 6th, 2021, the seventy-seventh anniversary of D-Day, peacefully at her home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was 90.
Born in Kecskemet, Hungary, Ms. Blades attended Erzsebet Noiskola in Budapest and Englisches Institut in Lindau im Bodensee before emigrating to the United States to attend Marian College in Indianapolis, where she earned a degree in fine art. She left graduate work at Northwestern University to return to Indianapolis to marry, working in the Display Department of L. S. Ayres before becoming a mother and active volunteer. Marta joined the Junior League of Indianapolis as its first immigrant. She brought a commitment to inclusion to all her life's work. Co-creator of the 'Symphony in Color' program still enjoyed by Indiana schoolchildren today, Marta helped to develop Herron School of Art's Saturday School for young artists and was a much-loved art teacher. She chaired the docent program of the Indianapolis Museum of Art, both at Herron and at Oldfields, and served on various Indianapolis boards including Riley Area Revitalization and Bryan Fonseca's Phoenix Theatre. In the early 1970s with partner Judie Ney, Marta opened The Emporium, at 49th and Penn and in Nashville, Indiana, shops showcasing works by local artists and craftspeople. Marta enjoyed mentoring artists and small business owners, particularly young women. She joined J.M. Mallon Galleries as an art and frame consultant and retired from Editions Limited Gallery after 35 years, as its Director.
In 2006 Marta relocated to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where she painted. She showed her work at Salem College and Sawtooth School for Visual Art, whose gift shop is named in her honor. In 2016 Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center commissioned a large installation of Marta's paintings to hang in their Cancer Center, photographs of which line halls between patient rooms. As an 80th birthday gift to herself, Marta spent a month in her beloved Budapest.
Marta loved her Tar Branch community, the Dudley Shearburn Literary Society, New York theatre trips with her best friend, and Wednesdays at Meridian. She dearly loved her family and her friends. In 2019 she published a memoir, "Leaves from an Unexpected Life: A Refugee's Journey," recounting her flight from Nazi-occupied Hungary as a girl.
Marta was preceded in death by ex-husband K. William Blades, son-in-law H. Jerome Noel, Jr., and parents Mihaly Kilczer and Martha Ujtordai Kovary Kilczer. Marta is survived by her daughter Michele Blades Noel of Carmel, Indiana, her daughter Marika Blades and son-in-law Brian Martin of Moon Lake, North Carolina, her son Michael Blades and daughter-in-law Kathy Kilroy of Key West, Florida, and by four adored grandsons, H. Jerome Noel, III of Brooklyn, New York, Patrick Noel of Boulder, Colorado, Christopher Noel of Indianapolis, Indiana, and William Noel of Chicago, Illinois.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at Salem Funeral Home, 120 South Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. In Indianapolis a celebration of Marta's life is planned for late summer.
The family gratefully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a place she loved: the non-profit aperture cinema, 311 West 4th Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101, for their 'Girls + Screen' project, an after-school program empowering area high school girls to become visual storytellers, at www.aperturecinema.com
.
Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 9, 2021.