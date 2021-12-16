Menu
Martha Brinegar Athan
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Athan

Yadkinville - Martha Brinegar Athan, 82, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Gentry Funeral Chapel in Yadkinville.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Dec
17
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville

Cindi and Vernay, You both had such a sweet mother. I will always be able to hear her voice when I think of her. She was a kind woman and a wonderful neighbor. The years she and your dad spent in the restaurant were good ones for the whole community. I'll never forget those chocolate pound cakes that she sent to my mother! They were delicious. She was a blessing to our family. We will be thinking of your family during this Christmas season. It's the worst time to lose a loved one. Love, Becky and Mike Swaim
Rebecca Swaim
Friend
December 20, 2021
So sorry for family for passing of Martha. Our sympathy and prayers be with all the family
Buddy-Ann Groce
Friend
December 17, 2021
Deepest sympathy and prayers
Marjetta Shores
December 16, 2021
So sorry to hear of Martha's death. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Patsy L Goss
December 16, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Betty Jo Groce & Family
Friend
December 15, 2021
