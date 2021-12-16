Cindi and Vernay, You both had such a sweet mother. I will always be able to hear her voice when I think of her. She was a kind woman and a wonderful neighbor. The years she and your dad spent in the restaurant were good ones for the whole community. I'll never forget those chocolate pound cakes that she sent to my mother! They were delicious. She was a blessing to our family. We will be thinking of your family during this Christmas season. It's the worst time to lose a loved one. Love, Becky and Mike Swaim

Rebecca Swaim Friend December 20, 2021