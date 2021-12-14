Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martha Jane Casstevens
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Casstevens, Martha Jane

June 9, 1939 - December 11, 2021

Martha Jane Casstevens, 82, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021. She was born June 9, 1939 in Yadkin County to the late Edward and Grace Casstevens. In addition to her parents, Ms. Casstevens was preceded in death by her brother, Clyde Edwin Casstevens; sister, Grace Ann Casstevens; special nephew, Andrew King; and special cousin, NM Casstevens. She is survived by her special nieces, Brandi Michele King (Chris Moore), Amy Danielle Hawks (Jared); sister, Dorothy King; and several nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, great-great-nephews, and great-great-nieces. She was a member of Mitchell's Chapel United Methodist Church. Ms. Casstevens retired from RJR, where she worked in the Research and Development Department. Jane enjoyed visiting with her family and friends, canning from her garden, watching UNC Tarheels basketball, and her greatest love was her family. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral service will be Friday, December 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Mitchell's Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Rebekah Ralph officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery. The family would like to thank her special nieces/caregivers for the loving care given to Jane, and to Mtn. Valley Hospice for their assistance during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Casstevens family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Dec
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mitchell’s Chapel United Methodist Church
NC
Dec
17
Burial
church cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Praying for the family So sorry for your loss.
Susan Holcomb Welborn
Family
December 18, 2021
I liked Jane. She was an interesting person and she will be missed on Hinshaw Road.
Larry Vestal
Neighbor
December 14, 2021
I will miss you very much jane...you arena very dear sweet lady....I love you
Kellie Johnson
Friend
December 14, 2021
I always enjoyed seeing and spending time with Jane, whenever my family came down from Ohio. She was a loving and favorite Aunt to all the "youngins". Many times when my family would come down, I would walk across the road to stay and visit with her Mama and Jane and get away from all the boys. She came and stayed a few times in Ohio. Jane was like family. I know she is with her mama and daddy in Heaven and visiting with my parents, Jack and Shirley, as well as my grandparents, Bud and Lucille. I am sending up prayers for comfort and peace for all the family.
Deena Haskins (Kinzer)
Friend
December 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss Michele... I know what Jane meant to you.. prayers for the family.
Jay Cline
Friend
December 14, 2021
So sorry to learn of Jane's death. I have not seen her in several years, but I have fond memories of our friendship growing up at Mitchell's Chapel Church. Thinking about her family.
Libby Tuttle
Friend
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results