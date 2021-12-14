I always enjoyed seeing and spending time with Jane, whenever my family came down from Ohio. She was a loving and favorite Aunt to all the "youngins". Many times when my family would come down, I would walk across the road to stay and visit with her Mama and Jane and get away from all the boys. She came and stayed a few times in Ohio. Jane was like family. I know she is with her mama and daddy in Heaven and visiting with my parents, Jack and Shirley, as well as my grandparents, Bud and Lucille. I am sending up prayers for comfort and peace for all the family.

Deena Haskins (Kinzer) Friend December 14, 2021