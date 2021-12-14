Casstevens, Martha Jane
June 9, 1939 - December 11, 2021
Martha Jane Casstevens, 82, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021. She was born June 9, 1939 in Yadkin County to the late Edward and Grace Casstevens. In addition to her parents, Ms. Casstevens was preceded in death by her brother, Clyde Edwin Casstevens; sister, Grace Ann Casstevens; special nephew, Andrew King; and special cousin, NM Casstevens. She is survived by her special nieces, Brandi Michele King (Chris Moore), Amy Danielle Hawks (Jared); sister, Dorothy King; and several nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, great-great-nephews, and great-great-nieces. She was a member of Mitchell's Chapel United Methodist Church. Ms. Casstevens retired from RJR, where she worked in the Research and Development Department. Jane enjoyed visiting with her family and friends, canning from her garden, watching UNC Tarheels basketball, and her greatest love was her family. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral service will be Friday, December 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Mitchell's Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Rebekah Ralph officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery. The family would like to thank her special nieces/caregivers for the loving care given to Jane, and to Mtn. Valley Hospice for their assistance during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Casstevens family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 14, 2021.