Harris, Martha Ann
January 9, 1949 - March 15, 2021
Mrs. Martha Ann Robertson Harris, age 72, of Advance, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at her home. She was born January 9, 1949 in Forsyth County to the late Johnnie Henry Robertson and Frances Williams Robertson. Martha attended Davie County High School and was a member of Advance United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband, George Harris of the home; one brother-in-law, Jay Harris (Dianne); one sister-in-law, Karen Swicegood (Dale) and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, March 19, 2021 at Advance United Methodist Church Cemetery by Rev. Larry Thompson. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Advance United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 17, 2021.