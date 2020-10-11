Bagby, Martha Marie Reavis
October 24, 1927 - October 9, 2020
Martha Marie Reavis Bagby, 92, passed into the more immediate presence of her Lord and Saviour, on Friday October 9th, after a recent fall at Brookdale Village Assisted Living.
She was born October 24, 1927 to William Hobert and Martha Lelia Tillotson Reavis.
Upon her marriage to Rupert Welfare Bagby in 1947, Marie became an active and dedicated member of Home Moravian Church. Activities she was involved with included: Women's Fellowship holding multiple offices; the Prayer Shawl Ministry, knitting hundreds of shawls; served as diener, Sunday School teacher, Senior Friends and Candle Tea. Marie loved trimming candles which she did for church and the Mary Ann Fogle Service League.
Upon graduation from Gray High School, she worked at the Winston-Salem Dairy Council and Family Services until she and Rupert started their family. Once the children started school, she began her career of 38 years at Wake Forest University in the Speech Communications and Theatre Arts Department. Always striving to be her best, she earned the Designation of Certified Professional Secretary from the Professional Secretaries Association. During her tenure at WFU, she enjoyed organizing numerous trips to London. "Mrs. B" loved the theater students who all became her children. Upon her retirement at 73, she cared for her grandson, Seth during his formative years.
Marie had many interests, being an avid reader, gardener and traveler. She was a member of West Highland Garden Club and then Old Salem Garden Club. Above all, her focus was her church and her family to which she gave her all.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Rupert Welfare Bagby and her brothers James Dewey Reavis and William Hobert Reavis, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Martha Alice (Gary) Garris: Elizabeth Louise (Keith) Robinette: David Rupert (Sabrena) Bagby, and grandson Seth Alexander Bagby Robinette.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in God's Acre at Old Salem.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Home Moravian Church 529 S, Church St. W-S, NC 27101); Moravian Music Foundation 457 S. Church St. W-S, NC 27101; Wake Forest Theatre- Tedford Travel Fund PO Box 7264, W-S, NC 27109.Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
