Sattenfield, Martha Jean Glidewell
November 26, 1937 - September 26, 2021
SATTENFIELD
WALNUT COVE
Martha Jean Glidewell Sattenfield, 83, went home to be with her Lord early Sunday morning, September 26, 2021 at her home.
Martha was born on November 26, 1937 in Stokes County to the late James "Homer" and Martha Belle Heath Glidewell. She was retired from Stokes County Schools, where she was the cafeteria manager for over 20 years. Martha was a member at Meadows Baptist Church and loved her church family. She loved baking and cooking and was known for making the best pound cake in the world. Martha also loved Wake Forest sports.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, John "Ted" Andrew Sattenfield, Sr.; and 2 brothers, William and Thomas Glidewell.
She is survived by her 2 children, Dee Morrison (Tim) and John Sattenfield, Jr.; 2 grandchildren T.J. Morrison (Hayden) and Shelby Morrison; 2 great-grandchildren, Griffin Morrison and Odin Shepard; and 2 brothers, Arthur Glidewell and June Glidewell.
There will be a 2:00 pm graveside service held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Meadows Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Ricky Craig officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 29, 2021.