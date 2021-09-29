Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martha Jean Glidewell Sattenfield
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC
Sattenfield, Martha Jean Glidewell

November 26, 1937 - September 26, 2021

SATTENFIELD

WALNUT COVE

Martha Jean Glidewell Sattenfield, 83, went home to be with her Lord early Sunday morning, September 26, 2021 at her home.

Martha was born on November 26, 1937 in Stokes County to the late James "Homer" and Martha Belle Heath Glidewell. She was retired from Stokes County Schools, where she was the cafeteria manager for over 20 years. Martha was a member at Meadows Baptist Church and loved her church family. She loved baking and cooking and was known for making the best pound cake in the world. Martha also loved Wake Forest sports.

In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, John "Ted" Andrew Sattenfield, Sr.; and 2 brothers, William and Thomas Glidewell.

She is survived by her 2 children, Dee Morrison (Tim) and John Sattenfield, Jr.; 2 grandchildren T.J. Morrison (Hayden) and Shelby Morrison; 2 great-grandchildren, Griffin Morrison and Odin Shepard; and 2 brothers, Arthur Glidewell and June Glidewell.

There will be a 2:00 pm graveside service held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Meadows Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Ricky Craig officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.

Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Sattenfield family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Meadows Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burroughs Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burroughs Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.