Umberger, Martha



January 29, 1935 - December 8, 2020



"Martee" passed away at age 85 at Trinity Elms Health and Rehabilitation Center in Clemmons, where she had resided the last six years.



Ms. Umberger was born in 1935 in Shanghai, China, where her father was an officer for the National City Bank. She grew up in Shanghai, Canton, and Peking (learning Mandarin at an early age); as well as Parkersburg, West Virginia and Tokyo, Japan. Graduating from the Dana Hall School in Wellesley, Massachusetts in 1953, she attended Hollins College for one year, then married John Umberger in Winston-Salem, where she made her home. Together the two raised four children until Mr. Umberger's passing in 1973.



She was an avid reader of literature and history and completed both her B.A. and M.A. in history at Wake Forest University while raising her family. Martee had planned to teach but her husband became ill with cancer before she could complete her Ph.D. She was a charter member of The Lutheran Church of the Epiphany where she was engaged in Sunday School and a number of groups including, most recently, the Older Wiser Lutherans (OWLs).



In addition to her passion for history and reading, Martee loved the arts, in general. She combined these with a love of travel, particularly enjoying museums. In addition to spending some of her early years in China and Japan, she was able to visit and explore parts of South America and Europe (Salzburg and Vienna seemed to be among her favorites). She was able to return and visit Tokyo many years later. She also enjoyed visiting much of the United States, particularly areas with significant historical context.



She served as a substitute teacher in local schools and worked at several bookstores over the years, most recently at Borders Bookstore at Thruway shopping center. She will be remembered for the many appealing features of her personality, including her love of taking photographs; her generosity and warmth; her keen interest in other people; the joy she took in having and spreading fun; and her contagious laugh.



Martee is survived by: son George Umberger; son John Paul Umberger and daughter Martee Umberger Brown (husband Wesley) of Winston-Salem, NC; son Charles Umberger (wife Caroline) of Charlotte, NC; brother Gordon Ball of Lexington, VA; as well as two grandsons, both of Charlotte, NC.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 16, 2020.