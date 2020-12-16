"Martee" passed away at age 85 at Trinity Elms Health and Rehabilitation Center in Clemmons, where she had resided the last six years.
Ms. Umberger was born in 1935 in Shanghai, China, where her father was an officer for the National City Bank. She grew up in Shanghai, Canton, and Peking (learning Mandarin at an early age); as well as Parkersburg, West Virginia and Tokyo, Japan. Graduating from the Dana Hall School in Wellesley, Massachusetts in 1953, she attended Hollins College for one year, then married John Umberger in Winston-Salem, where she made her home. Together the two raised four children until Mr. Umberger's passing in 1973.
She was an avid reader of literature and history and completed both her B.A. and M.A. in history at Wake Forest University while raising her family. Martee had planned to teach but her husband became ill with cancer before she could complete her Ph.D. She was a charter member of The Lutheran Church of the Epiphany where she was engaged in Sunday School and a number of groups including, most recently, the Older Wiser Lutherans (OWLs).
In addition to her passion for history and reading, Martee loved the arts, in general. She combined these with a love of travel, particularly enjoying museums. In addition to spending some of her early years in China and Japan, she was able to visit and explore parts of South America and Europe (Salzburg and Vienna seemed to be among her favorites). She was able to return and visit Tokyo many years later. She also enjoyed visiting much of the United States, particularly areas with significant historical context.
She served as a substitute teacher in local schools and worked at several bookstores over the years, most recently at Borders Bookstore at Thruway shopping center. She will be remembered for the many appealing features of her personality, including her love of taking photographs; her generosity and warmth; her keen interest in other people; the joy she took in having and spreading fun; and her contagious laugh.
Martee is survived by: son George Umberger; son John Paul Umberger and daughter Martee Umberger Brown (husband Wesley) of Winston-Salem, NC; son Charles Umberger (wife Caroline) of Charlotte, NC; brother Gordon Ball of Lexington, VA; as well as two grandsons, both of Charlotte, NC.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Martee was one of the dearest human beings I have ever known. She was so special to many people, and I will miss her terribly. Peace be to her and her family.
Margaret Morris
January 1, 2021
Nancy Donald
December 20, 2020
I was blessed to spend some time with Ms. Umberger during my time as a nurse at Trinity Elms. She was a wealth of literary and historical information, including some shrewd insights about how the two often intersect.
She was a delightful person. I have not forgotten her since leaving Trinity Elms in early 2018 and I don't think I ever will.
I wish her family, especially her dear daughter whom I met several times, comfort during this difficult time. May your beautiful memories of such a remarkable woman bring you joy in the days ahead.
Jacqueline Martin
December 19, 2020
We will certainly miss our dear friend, Martee. She was such a joy to have conversations with and was an encyclopedia of knowledge. Her humility and manner of always making others feel great was a wonderful trait. Our condolences to each member of her family.
Rodger and Inez Eckard, Sebastian, Florida
December 17, 2020
What an interesting, kind & intelligent lady! I know this is a loss for all who knew her. I was blessed to know her through her precious daughter, Martee, she loved so much. Prayers for all of her family.
Doris Snyder
December 17, 2020
I was her pharmacist for a while at CVS, then Walgreens, and finally at Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center. She was always a ray of sunshine with her beautiful smiling face. I will miss her.
Mike Brewer
December 16, 2020
I always enjoyed talking to Martee
when visiting Georgia avenue. She made me feel welcome and part of the family. Martee will be missed by by all.
Greg Stewart
December 16, 2020
What a sense of humor Martee had! Blessings to her family and especially to Martee's dear friend, Grayson.
Hortense & Conrad D.
December 16, 2020
Martee and i were long time friends for many, many years! As children in Parkersburg we would sit in the stacks at Carnegie Library for hours pursuing books and then each of us taking home as many as we could carry. When Martee returned to live in Tokyo we corresponded via air-mail! Later on she visited us in Texas and we visited her in Winston-Salem. When she needed to move into senior living we kept in touch via phone. Beautiful memories will keep her close. My condolences to her family who she loved so much.
Rachel Pickett Anderson
December 16, 2020
Martee was one of my mother's best friends at Trinity Elms. They held extended conversations with each other despite that fact that my mother could hardly hear at all. They shared book recommendations, and were both avid readers. I am sorry that both Martee and my mom are both gone.
Tom Brown
December 16, 2020
Martee was a wonderful loving and intelligent woman. We had many good times. And fun. Love to her lovely family.
Roberta Tefft
December 16, 2020
Martee was a neighbor of my moms for many years during which time they shared their stories of growing up in China with each other. She was a wonderful person and a great friend to my mom! Loved her smile and kind spirit.
Carolyn R
December 16, 2020
My love and heartfelt condolences to all who loved Martee. She was a beloved friend whose courage was indeed remarkable. I pray God´s merciful peace and healing for her now.