Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martha Neil White Whitaker
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Eaton Funeral Service
325 North Main Street
Mocksville, NC
Whitaker, Martha Neil White

May 1, 1927 - January 3, 2022

MOCKSVILLE – Mrs. Martha Neil White Whitaker, 94, of NC Hwy 801 North, died Monday, January 3, 2022, at her home.

She was born on May 1, 1927, in Iredell County to the late William Stacy and Emma Wishon White.

Mrs. Whitaker graduated from Mineral Springs School and also attended Nursing School. She was a member of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church and was employed at the Goody's Headache Powder Company for several years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Clynton Eugene "Smiley" Whitaker.

Survivors include a son, William Allen Whitaker (Lettie) of Mocksville; a daughter, Sarah Banks of Advance; a granddaughter, Jaime Lou Banks of Advance; two sisters-in-law, Ilynn Ashby of Rural Hall and Alees Warren (Mack) of Canton; a special friend, Glenda Sapp; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to say a special thanks to the staff of Trellis Supportive Care in Davie, Forsyth and Rowan Counties and also to her caregivers, Sherrie Kimmer, Brenda Perrin, Danita Disher and Angela Speer for their care and support shown to Mrs. Whitaker and her family.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 6, at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Dennis Ammons officiating. Memorials may be considered for Mt. Olive United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 3521 Wyo Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055.

Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com.

Eaton Funeral Service

325 N. Main Street Mocksville, NC 27028
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Olive United Methodist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Eaton Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Eaton Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.