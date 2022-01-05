Whitaker, Martha Neil White
May 1, 1927 - January 3, 2022
MOCKSVILLE – Mrs. Martha Neil White Whitaker, 94, of NC Hwy 801 North, died Monday, January 3, 2022, at her home.
She was born on May 1, 1927, in Iredell County to the late William Stacy and Emma Wishon White.
Mrs. Whitaker graduated from Mineral Springs School and also attended Nursing School. She was a member of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church and was employed at the Goody's Headache Powder Company for several years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Clynton Eugene "Smiley" Whitaker.
Survivors include a son, William Allen Whitaker (Lettie) of Mocksville; a daughter, Sarah Banks of Advance; a granddaughter, Jaime Lou Banks of Advance; two sisters-in-law, Ilynn Ashby of Rural Hall and Alees Warren (Mack) of Canton; a special friend, Glenda Sapp; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to say a special thanks to the staff of Trellis Supportive Care in Davie, Forsyth and Rowan Counties and also to her caregivers, Sherrie Kimmer, Brenda Perrin, Danita Disher and Angela Speer for their care and support shown to Mrs. Whitaker and her family.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 6, at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Dennis Ammons officiating. Memorials may be considered for Mt. Olive United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 3521 Wyo Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055.
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 5, 2022.