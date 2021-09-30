Richard was a dear friend and brother in Christ to both me and my family. He helped raise me. Disciplined me when needed, encouraged me when I was down, and always modeled Christ! Will miss his energy, smile, and laugh! Praying for you Wanda, Tracy, Ben, and your family! Press on! "So let us come boldly to the throne of our gracious God. There we will receive His mercy, and we will find grace to help us when we need it most."-Hebrews 4:16

Marcus Roseman Friend September 30, 2021