Tuttle, Marvin Flay



May 19, 1934 - September 13, 2021



Marvin Flay Tuttle, 87, of King, passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.



Mr. Tuttle was born on May 19, 1934, in Stokes County to the late Grady and Mary Stephens Tuttle. He was a member of King First Baptist Church.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his foster parents Tim and Pat McGee, brothers Bill Tuttle and Victor McGee, sisters Margie Westmoreland and Sally Heath.



He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Kay Long Tuttle, a brother Tommy (Joan) McGee, sisters Nancy (Rickie) Smith and Hope Ann Hauser, daughter Kim (Craig) Newsome, sons Vic (Lisa) Tuttle and Tyler (Linda) Tuttle, grandchildren: Jordan Newsome, Justin (Keri) Newsome, Nicholas Tuttle, Cory (Charity) Brown, Ashley (Matt) Cotner, Megan (Evan) Raley, Andrew Tuttle, Eric (Kristina) Hodges, 8 great-grandchildren, a special nephew Donald (Robin) Bowles and numerous other nieces and nephews.



Mr. Tuttle retired from Duke Power Company after 31 years of service and served in the United States Army. He was unselfish with his time, talents, and love for others. He served as Scout Master at King First Baptist Church for 15 years in addition to coaching King Little League Baseball for many years and the King First Baptist Church Women's Softball Team. Mr. Tuttle had a passion for gardening, especially tomatoes and shared his produce with one and all. In 1968 he was presented with the King Jaycees Distinguished Service Award and in 1972 received the King Lions' Club Citizen of the Year Award for his outstanding community service. He was an avid fisherman and deer hunter who loved the outdoors. He became tremendously excited each fall when it was time for the annual family fishing trip to Morehead City. A member of the Triad Sports Club for 45 years he shared his love and experiences of hunting with family and friends. Mr. Tuttle never met a stranger and enjoyed sharing his stories and telling jokes. He was dearly loved and will always be remembered for his humor, advice, love of family and friends and exceptional generosity.



A memorial service will be planned at a later date.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to King First Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.



Slate Funeral Home



132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 19, 2021.