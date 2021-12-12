Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marvin Wilson Woodard
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Oak Ridge Military Academy
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road
Kernersville, NC
Woodard, Marvin Wilson

October 27, 1925 - December 9, 2021

Kernersville - Marvin Wilson "Woody" Woodard Sr., Sergeant Major, U.S. Army, Infantry, Retired, passed away peacefully on 9 December, 2021 at the age of 96. Woody was proceeded to heaven by his wife of 47 years, Dorothy, who passed in 1994. He is survived by daughter Lori Hedrick (spouse Jeff) and sons John Woodard (spouse Cindy) and Marvin Jr. (spouse Marie) as well as 6 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren. Woody and his family moved to Kernersville, NC in 1963 where he was assigned to the Oak Ridge Military Academy, Department of Military Science. He retired from active military service in 1966 and continued with Oak Ridge Military Science Department, in retired military status, for an additional 26 years. He then continued serving his community supporting the Kernersville Lake Park and Managing the Recycling Center. Woody was a member of the First Baptist Church for more than 50 years where he faithfully served as Usher. He enjoyed his "Men's Group" that met regularly at Mrs. Winner's Chicken and Biscuits to discuss the topics of the day. Mr. Woodard was born in Wilson NC on October 27, 1925. He was drafted into the Army in 1944 and deployed to European Theater with the 253rd Regimental Combat Team, 63rd Infantry Division-motto "Blood and Fire." He saw his first combat during the historic and daunting "Battle of the Bulge." Under the 7th Army, his unit was among the first to fight across the Rhein River enroute to the ultimate victory over the Third Reich. He soldered on for 22 years participating in the Occupation of Japan, the Korean Conflict and in the Federal Republic of Germany, with the Mechanized Infantry, during the height of the Cold War. Sergeant Major Woodard, AKA "Papa Woody" was a charter member of what has become known as the "Greatest Generation." He was a great father and husband. He loved his family, his church, his town, and his country. The world will be a bit diminished without him, but heaven will be joyous at his arrival. A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, December 17, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Kernersville with Dr. Steve Martin officiating. The family will receive friends from 10-10:50 AM. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
10:00a.m.
First Baptist Church of Kernersville
NC
Dec
17
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church of Kernersville
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I went to Oak Ridge and graduated In 1967. I met your Father in 1965 And he Wasa GREAT MAN AND and also on of my fondest memories of Oak Ridge also one of the GREATEST PEOPLE I EVER MET IN MY LIFE!!! I have wondered through the years what happened to my old friend and MY HERO FROM THE DAY I MET HIM AND WILL CONTINUE TO BE FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE and I will hopefully see him again in HEAVEN IF I GET THERE BECAUSE WITHOUT A DOUBT I KNOW THAT A MAN AS GREAT AS YOUR FATHER WILL BE IN HEAVEN III PLEASE WHEN YOU SEE THIS POST EMAIL OR TEXT ME and let me know where your Father is buried And how I can get in touch With you !!!! THANKS SO MUCH AND GOD BLESS Y´ALL!!! Ken Pearson Text or call 704-491-0060 Email--- [email protected]
Ken Pearson
Friend
March 2, 2022
Ellen and Joe Brewer
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results