Andrews, Mary G.



March 15, 1926 - June 18, 2021



Mary G. Andrews departed her earthly journey on Friday, June 18, 2021 at her home in Winston-Salem, NC. Born March 15, 1926 to Frank and Annie Mae Baxter Glymph, Mrs. Andrews was one of eleven children. She graduated from Georgetown High School in Jacksonville, NC with the Class of 1944 and went on to receive her BS from North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, NC. She spent her entire professional career with, and ultimately retired from, North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance as an office manager and went on to serve as property manager for the Ivy Arms Apartment Complex. Mrs. Andrews was a member of the Phi Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and continued to be a committed sister in the sorority. It was with the AKAs, where she volunteered her time, mentored younger sorors, and served the community. She was a devoted member of Goler Metropolitan AME Zion Church and served for many years as Treasurer. In addition, Mrs. Andrews enjoyed a host of other social and community activities, including Winston-Salem Chapter of The Holidays, Bridge and Pinochle clubs. Mary Andrews entered eternal rest at her home in Winston-Salem, NC on Friday afternoon, June 18, 2021. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Grant Andrews, Sr. and ten siblings, Young James, Leo, Herman, Lawyer, Sherman, Modestine, Henrietta, Bess, Carolyn, and Esther. Those family members who survive and who will forever cherish special memories of a loving mother, grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend who gave her love and time freely include: her sons, James Grant Andrews, Jr. and Daniel Wayne Andrews; her loving and faithful daughter-in-law, Trish Andrews; grandchildren, Jennifer Andrews Dixon and husband Bryan Dixon, Mariah Andrews, and Mary Whitney Andrews; devoted sister-in-law, Gwendolyn Andrews; faithful daughter-in-law, Donna Hendrickson; and a host of other relatives and friends.



A public viewing will be held from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Friday, June 25 at Clark S. Brown and Sons Funeral Home. AKA Ivy Beyond the Wall will be held Saturday, June 26 at 10:30 AM followed by private funeral services at 11:00 AM at Clark S. Brown and Sons Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in memory of Mrs. Mary Andrews to:



Phi Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., PO Box 30007, Winston-Salem, NC 27130, C/O Scholarship Fund



Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home



727 N. Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 25, 2021.