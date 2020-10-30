Angel, Mary Ann Veach
February 1, 1933 - October 28, 2020
Walkertown – Mrs. Mary Ann Veach Angel, 87, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living. She was born on February 1, 1933 in Forsyth County to Rossie and Eudora Veach. Mary Ann was a lifelong member of Morris Chapel United Methodist Church in Walkertown. She loved gardening and cooking. One of her favorite things was cooking meals for her family. Mary Ann devoted herself to helping others and nothing came above her family. She always supported her grandchildren in all their endeavors, whether it be school, church, or sports. Mary Ann was such a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Joe Glenn Angel and one brother, Wayne Veach. Left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Debby Pegram (husband, Steve) and Denise Verdinek (husband, Bob); four grandchildren, Brandon, John, Andrew, and Gretchen; five great-grandchildren, Harper, Hayden, Lila, Dylan, and Addie; and two sisters, Thelma Lemons and Wilma Waddell (husband, Paul). With social distancing observed and masks required, a graveside service for Mary Ann will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeff Coppley and Samantha Wesley officiating. Due to public restrictions, there will be no formal visitation. Friends may come to the funeral home to sign the register prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mary Ann to Morris Chapel UMC at PO Box 57, Walkertown, NC 27051 or to Trellis Supportive Care in Walnut Cove at PO Box 863, 810-G South Main Street, Walnut Cove, NC 27052. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living for their loving care of both Joe and Mary Ann over the last few years. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 30, 2020.