Mary Evelyn Tatum Anthony
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 16 2022
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Mount Moriah
Anthony, Mary Evelyn Tatum

Mrs. Mary Evelyn Tatum Anthony traveled through this life (88 years) like a "STAR" in the universe. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Lee Anthony. She was born on November 18, 1933 in Madison, NC to the late Howard and Elizabeth Tatum. She was a graduate of J. J. Jones High School, Mt. Airy, NC, class of 1952.

She was a retired employee of R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company for 22 years.

Until the end Evelyn was a faithful, active and dedicated member of the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church where she served as head of the Usher Board and was appointed to be the first woman Deacon. She also served many years as an Usher at Center Grove A.M.E Zion Church of Tobaccoville, NC and worked diligently at the Tobaccoville Community Center.

She entered Heaven's eternal garden on Friday, April 8th, 2022, at her home in Pfafftown, NC.

One deceased sister Christine T. Porter.

Her home going will leave a void in the hearts of all that knew and loved her.

Surviving are two children--Darion Anthony-Curry of Jacksonville, FL, Tyrone Anthony of Pfafftown, NC. Five grandchildren--Devon Anthony, Lundon Sims, Jordan (Marice) Gamble, Caleb (Katrina) Anthony and Isaiah Anthony. One great-grandchild Micah Blade Anthony, and one expected (August 2022). Three brothers William P. Rev/Dr. Juanita B.) Tatum, Eugene (Juanita A) Tatum and Rev. James C. (Ollie B.) Tatum. Brother-in-law Clarence C. (Dora B. Anthony (deceased). With a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday at 1:00 pm April 16, 2022 at Mount Moriah, 1299 Perch Road, Pinnacle, NC. Family will receive friends from 12 noon until 1 pm prior to the funeral services.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Mount Moriah
1299 Perch Road, Pinnacle, NC
Apr
16
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mount Moriah
1299 Perch Road, Pinnacle, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
