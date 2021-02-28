Beane, Mary H.



June 20, 1927 - January 22, 2021



BEANE, Mary Blanche Huff, 93, of Kure Beach, N.C., died peacefully in her sleep on January 22, 2021. Born in East Bend, N.C. on June 20, 1927, Mary Blanche was the daughter of the late Charlie Burton Huff and Calla Blanche Huff. Her husband of 68 years, Paul Vernon Beane, left to prepare a place for her in heaven in September 2018. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Ellen Pickett and three brothers, Charles Burton Jr. (Buddy), John Martin and Richard Kent. She is survived by four sons Timothy Paul (Anne), Charles Turner (Cynthia), Phillip Steven (Susan) and Joseph Daniel (Mamie). She is also survived by nine grandchildren and numerous nephews, and nieces.



Mary Blanche was a devoted wife and mother. She loved visits from her children and grandchildren. When they were not around, she found comfort in her pets and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.



Tim, Chuck, and Daniel would like to thank Phil and Susan for the care they provided to both Paul and Mary in their later years. Both parents wanted to live out their days in their home and Phil and Susan made that possible. Thank you.



A private service will be held sometime in the future.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 28, 2021.