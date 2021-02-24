Berryhill, Mary Elizabeth Wilson
December 19, 1923 - February 22, 2021
Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Wilson Berryhill, 97, of Winston-Salem, N.C., died on Monday, February 22, 2021. She was born in Orange County, N.C. to Lilly Myrtle Johnson and Floyd Lanier Wilson, Sr. on December 19, 1923. Mary graduated from Meredith College in 1946. She completed twenty years of service with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools as a school social worker. Volunteer service since retirement has included Contact Counselor, delivery of Meals on Wheels, and the Mental Health Association. She was a long-time member of Highland Presbyterian Church, having served as a Brownie Scout Leader, Sunday School Youth Teacher, and Circle Leader for several years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Gail Berryhill Deaton; three brothers, John P., Floyd L., Jr. and Harry L. Wilson; and sister, Inez B. Wilson. Surviving are her husband, Parks I. Berryhill, Jr.; daughter, Mary Ann Berryhill Patterson (Jack) of Asheboro, N.C.; son, Samuel P. Berryhill (Betty) of Graham, N.C.; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Carl L. and Paul L. Wilson of Hurdle Mills, N.C. The family will hold a private service. Memorials may be made to Highland Presbyterian Church, 2380 Cloverdale Avenue, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 24, 2021.