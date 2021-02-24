Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Elizabeth Wilson Berryhill
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Berryhill, Mary Elizabeth Wilson

December 19, 1923 - February 22, 2021

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Wilson Berryhill, 97, of Winston-Salem, N.C., died on Monday, February 22, 2021. She was born in Orange County, N.C. to Lilly Myrtle Johnson and Floyd Lanier Wilson, Sr. on December 19, 1923. Mary graduated from Meredith College in 1946. She completed twenty years of service with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools as a school social worker. Volunteer service since retirement has included Contact Counselor, delivery of Meals on Wheels, and the Mental Health Association. She was a long-time member of Highland Presbyterian Church, having served as a Brownie Scout Leader, Sunday School Youth Teacher, and Circle Leader for several years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Gail Berryhill Deaton; three brothers, John P., Floyd L., Jr. and Harry L. Wilson; and sister, Inez B. Wilson. Surviving are her husband, Parks I. Berryhill, Jr.; daughter, Mary Ann Berryhill Patterson (Jack) of Asheboro, N.C.; son, Samuel P. Berryhill (Betty) of Graham, N.C.; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Carl L. and Paul L. Wilson of Hurdle Mills, N.C. The family will hold a private service. Memorials may be made to Highland Presbyterian Church, 2380 Cloverdale Avenue, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss. I will always remember how sweet Parks and Mary were to my mother and daddy. I have a lot of sweet memories of the Berryhills. I know you will all miss Mary so much. I will be praying for each of you in this sad time.
Ellen Stewart Robertson
February 28, 2021
My sincere sympathies to family and friends, your beloved was a very special person, may the memories of her be ever with you. I am so sorry for your loss.
Carolyn A. Ward
February 24, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. She was one of the most positive role models for me growing up at Highland Presbyterian. And she meant the world to my Mom and Uncle Robert. I will keep you in my prayers.
Margaret Lou Rehder
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results