Boulware, Mary Anthony
June 23, 1938 - May 30, 2021
Mrs. Mary Anthony Boulware departed this life Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. She is survived by her husband, James Boulware, of the home; four children, Sharon (John) Williams, Annette (Tommy) Davis, Patricia (Anthony) Williams and Teresa Penn, all of Winston-Salem, NC; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sisters, brothers; other relatives and friends. A public viewing will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 12pm-6pm at Hooper Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be at Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net
.
