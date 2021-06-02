Menu
Mary Anthony Boulware
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
Boulware, Mary Anthony

June 23, 1938 - May 30, 2021

Mrs. Mary Anthony Boulware departed this life Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. She is survived by her husband, James Boulware, of the home; four children, Sharon (John) Williams, Annette (Tommy) Davis, Patricia (Anthony) Williams and Teresa Penn, all of Winston-Salem, NC; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sisters, brothers; other relatives and friends. A public viewing will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 12pm-6pm at Hooper Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be at Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net.

Hooper Funeral Home
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hooper Funeral Home
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Many of your former Amgen colleagues just heard about your loss. Mary was an amazing contributor in the oncology area. Many of the people she mentored it was the supervisor of, say amazing things about her. Please know how much her former colleagues at Amgen loved her
Allison McInerney
December 5, 2021
Our deepest condolences to you and your family. May Gods peace and blessings be with the family.. Much Love Phyllis Staton
Phyllis Staton
Friend
June 3, 2021
