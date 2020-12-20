Boyles, Mary Jane Tilley
February 18, 1921 - December 17, 2020
Mrs. Mary Jane "Janie" Tilley Boyles, 99, of Winston-Salem, passed away late Thursday evening, December 17, 2020, at Salemtowne Retirement Community. She was born in Stokes County on February 18, 1921, to the late Joseph Thomas Tilley, Sr. and Ila Smith Tilley. Janie was the last surviving sibling of her parent's ten children. She was retired from Western Electric and enjoyed traveling with her Western Electric friends as long as her health allowed. Janie was an avid reader and loved spending time at her home in Pine Knoll Shores. She was a member of Ardmore Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Janie is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph Boyles, son, Ralph "Buddy" Boyles, Jr, and nine siblings: Howard Tilley, John Tilley, Theodore Tilley, Sr., Hiram Tilley, Joseph Thomas "Buster" Tilley, Jr., William "Bill" Atlee Tilley, Vera Tilley Mabe, Josephine Tilley Sechrist, and Rachele Tilley Cortez. Surviving are her nine nieces and nephews: Fred Mabe, Theodore Tilley, Jr., Rex Tilley, William "Bill" Tilley, Jr., Sandy Tilley, Dan Tilley, Janice Goins, Jeanne Nash, and Suzanne Jones; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her loving neighbors of fifty years, Linda and Fred Walser, Jr., whom she considered family. A private graveside service will be conducted in her honor at Forsyth Memorial Park, officiated by Dr. Gina Brock. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
