Branon, Mary Kate "Katie" Lewis
December 31, 1933 - September 5, 2021
YADKINVILLE- Mrs. Mary Kate "Katie" Lewis Branon, 87, of Marable Lane, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021. She was born December 31, 1933 in Wilkes County to the late Toby and Sini Marie Adams Lewis. Mrs. Branon was retired from Hanes Hosiery and Sara Lee with over 40 years of service in the sewing department. She was a faithful member of Branon Friends Meeting, a loving devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker that loved gardening, working with flowers, spending time with her great-grandchildren, watching Westerns, and listening to the Primitive Quartet or Johnny Cash. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James Walter "J.W." Branon and by her brother, Thomas Phillip "Buck" Lewis. Surviving are her children, James Scott Branon and wife, Christine; Robin Branon Marable and husband, Jack; granddaughters, Jessica Marie Carter and husband, Josh, and Jennifer Collins; great-grandchildren, Trevor, Addy, Kolson, Levi Carter, Bryan Collins, Katelyn Collins; 2 sisters, Peggy Wagoner and husband, Arnold; Betty Ladd; sister-in-law, Bertha Lewis; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Friday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral service will be 10:00 AM Saturday at Branon Friends Meeting by Rev. Eric Morrison and Rev. Fred Sener. She will lie in-state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family requests that memorials may be made to either Branon Friends Meeting, Mountain Valley Hospice, 243 N. Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to the American Cancer Society
. The family would like to express their gratitude to nurses Julie and Jamie with Mountain Valley Hospice and special friends, Bobbie Gardner, Geraldine Branon, Kevin and Christie Groves for all of their loving care and support. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 10, 2021.