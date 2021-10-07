Brock, Mary Frances Martin
October 19, 1937 - October 4, 2021
MOCKSVILLE - Mary Francis Martin Brock passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, October 4, 2021. She was surrounded by her family.
She was born on October 19, 1937, in Courtney. The youngest of eight children, Mary was the daughter of the late John Frank and Gertrude Allgood Martin. Star basketball player and valedictorian of her class, Mary graduated from Courtney High School in 1955. After high school, she began her career as a medical secretary. Shortly afterwards, in March of 1957, a quick visit to complete a simple tax return ended in a wonderful 64-year marriage to John T. Brock. They were married on July 6, 1957. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Mocksville, where she sang in the church choir.
Mary dedicated her life to her family and others. After raising three children, she went back to school to pursue a degree in nursing. She began her career as a nurse at Davie County Hospital, and went on to become the home health nurse for Davie County. Mary cared for and eased countless lives until she retired.
In her personal life, Mary enjoyed beautifying her yard with flowers, solving puzzles, and reading the mysteries of Agatha Christie. She and her husband, John, shared a love of travel and adventure. Together they traveled extensively, visiting 48 states and several countries across Europe and the Americas. She was an avid collector of many items, and particularly loved coffee mugs from her travels and dolls.
Creative and talented, Mary mastered everything she set her mind to. Many of her friends and family are still kept warm by the quilts she made. Of all her wonderful traits, Mary was best known for her kindness, generosity, and faith, which she expressed always through her work at the church and her involvement in charitable organizations, including Prayers and Squares Ministry and the Storehouse for Jesus.
Mary is survived by her husband, John T. Brock; three children, Jennifer Brock McDonald, Robin Nanette Brock (Patrick Place), and Martin Nathaniel Brock (Clarissa); four grandchildren, Erik, Kristen, Alana, and Alan; two great-grandchildren, Michael and Emmett; one sister, Betty Martin Barnes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, October 10, at First United Methodist Church, with Rev. Natalie Gray and Rev. Rick Carter officiating. At the request of the family, please be mindful of social distancing and wear face covering.
To provide the community an opportunity to celebrate the life of Mrs. Brock, there will be a live webcast of her service on the Lambert Funeral Home website, or visit:https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/61598
. The family invites friends to come by Lambert Funeral Home, Saturday, October 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to one of Mary's cherished causes: First Methodist Church, 310 N. Main Street, Mocksville, NC 27028; Storehouse for Jesus, 675 Lexington Rd, Mocksville, NC 27028; and/or the Alzheimer's Association
, Western NC Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Ste. 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Online condolences: www.lambertfuneralhomenc.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 7, 2021.