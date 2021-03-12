Clifton, Mary Helen



February 23, 1933 - March 8, 2021



Mary Helen Knight Clifton, 88, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021. Mrs. Clifton was born on February 23, 1933 in Henderson, North Carolina to the late Julius L. Knight and Mary F. Knight. Helen was a 1950 graduate of Henderson Institute and a 1954 graduate of North Carolina College at Durham (NCCU). Mary Helen was a dedicated math teacher for 38 years, and she taught in Pender County Schools, Warren County Schools, Guilford County Schools, and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, where she retired in 1992 having taught math and served as an assistant principal at West Forsyth High School. Mrs. Clifton also coached high-school girls' basketball when she worked in Warren County. Mary Helen was a member of Gamma Phi Delta Sorority, Inc. (Alpha Upsilon Chapter), where she served as a longtime treasurer and as president; a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (Winston-Salem Alumnae Chapter), and a member Winston-Salem Alumni Chapter of the NCCU Alumni Association. She was also a member of Dellabrook Presbyterian Church, where she served as a member of the Chancel Choir and was the Clerk of Session in the early 1980s. Preceding Mary Helen in death were her husband, Charlie L. Clifton; her father, Julius L. Knight; her mother, Mary F. Knight; her brothers, Clarence V. Knight and Julius F. Knight, Sr.; and her sisters, Virginia K. Butler and Agnes K. Royster. She is survived by her son, Charles A. Clifton of Durham, North Carolina; her brother, Alphonso W. Knight, Sr. of Hampton, Virginia; two sisters-in-law, Carnelle B. Clifton of Fort Pierce, Florida and Christine C. Dixon of Douglasville, Georgia; one brother-in-law, Sandy L. Royster of Aurora, lIIinois; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Partners with Youth Program at the Winston Lake Family YMCA, 901 Waterworks Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or the Charlie L. Clifton Scholarship Fund at Dellabrook Presbyterian Church, 115 Dellabrook Road, Winston Salem, NC 27105. A public viewing will be held Friday, March 12, 2021 from 12pm-6pm at Hooper Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Piedmont Memorial Gardens.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 12, 2021.