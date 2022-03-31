Cook, Mary Elizabeth Baird
January 3, 1933 - March 29, 2022
Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Baird Cook, 89, of Winston-Salem, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born January 3, 1933 in Minor Hill, TN to Anna Davidson Baird and Thomas Baird. She was a previous member of First Baptist Church of Hickory and a current member of Maple Springs United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem. Elizabeth worked at multiple financial institutions and finished her working career as a real estate agent for 14 years at Shook and Tarlton in Hickory, NC. Elizabeth's interests included baking mouthwatering pies and cakes from scratch, especially her Italian Cream Cake; as well as watching all kinds of sports, primarily basketball; and finally and most importantly doting over her children, grandchildren, and brand new great-grandson. Surviving are her husband of 68 years, Ausbin "A.Q." Cook; her four children, Susan Caccavella (Pat), Greg Cook (Andrea), Philip Cook (Laura) and Tim Cook (Ali); ten grandchildren, Annelise, Harrison, Jackson, Amelia and Kianna Cook, Mariana and Nick Caccavella, Adam Berry, Oniel and Kivett Cook; one great-grandson, Miles Berry and one sister, Barbara Farrington. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Maple Springs United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maple Springs United Methodist Church, 2569 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106 or to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 31, 2022.