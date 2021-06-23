My memories are that of a woman with great style. Always impeccably dressed even when on a walk in the neighborhood. When engaged in conversation, she was focused on what was being said and who was speaking. During our phone conversations, she always had me laughing at something and at the end she would say, "I'm so glad you called, you made me laugh"! You made me laugh Mary Ann, thank you!

Bonnie Greco Friend June 23, 2021