Douthit, Mary Kinard
April 16, 1935 - September 4, 2021
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, Mary Elizabeth Kinard Douthit, 86, passed away peacefully in her home in W-S, NC on Saturday, September 4, 2021. She was a graduate of Atkins High School, and attended Winston-Salem Teachers College, and was a member of the Winston-Salem State Alumni Association. She worked for Winston Mutual Life Insurance Company and retired from Golden State Mutual and the Winston-Salem Journal. She was a life-long member of St. John Baptist Church and held memberships at the Carl Russell and Rupert Bell Senior Citizens Groups, Order of the Eastern Star, and the Professional Business League. She married James "Jimmy" Douthit in 1953 and they had three children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anne Elizabeth Kinard and James H. Kinard; her brother, James H. Kinard, Jr.; and her son, Michael A. Douthit. She is survived by her daughter, Valerie Douthit and son Jeffrey Douthit; two grandsons, Tika Douthit and Anthony Holt II; a great-grandson, Anthony Holt, III; one sister, Claudette Eldridge; and a host of nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, September 13, 2021 at St. John Baptist Church, 1200 N. Cleveland Avenue, W-S, NC 27101 with Bishop Larry Spates officiating and with the family visitation at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
(RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 12, 2021.