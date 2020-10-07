Cole, Mary Elizabeth "Lib" (Long)



Age 82 - October 2, 2020



Mary Elizabeth (Lib) Long Cole, a resident of Arbor Acres in Winston-Salem, passed away October 2nd after a year of declining health. She was born August 18, 1938, the daughter of William Taylor Long and Mabel Stephens Long of Semora, NC. Lib attended Bartlett Yancey High School in Yanceyville, where she was an outstanding student leader and basketball star. She represented Caswell County in the Miss North Carolina pageant and went on to Salem College, where she graduated in 1960 with a degree in Social Studies. Lib returned to Yanceyville, where she was employed as a case worker in the Caswell County Department of Social Services.



Following her marriage to Jerry Cole in 1961, Lib devoted her life to the upbringing of three sons. She was a supportive wife, following her husband's transfers to Burlington, High Point, Hickory, Asheville, Wilmington and Charlotte. Lib was a loyal friend to anyone who needed her cooking, sewing, painting and a golf game. Always with a quick smile, Lib was ready to go dancing with The Lords & Ladies, the Hickory Cottillian and the Brigade of Guards. As an empty nester, she also enjoyed travelling with husband Jerry to Africa, Australia, Alaska, the Baltic, Western Europe and South America.



Lib was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Frances Long Josey, and two brothers, William Taylor Long and James Monroe Long. She is survived by her husband, Jerry L. Cole; three sons, Thomas Carson Cole (Melissa), Tracey Stephens Cole (Sandra), and Kevin Patrick Cole; and five grandchildren, Ben, Kallie, Taylor, Carson and Julianna Cole.



Due to the COVID-19 virus, the funeral will be private for the family at the Yanceyville Presbyterian Church.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 7, 2020.